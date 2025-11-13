Shea Fisher Give 'Jingle Bell Rock' A Country Makeover

(RCPMK) Australian-born country artist Shea Fisher is bringing her signature charm and country flair to the holiday season with her new single, "Jingle Bell Rock," out tomorrow (Nov. 14) on all streaming platforms.

The feel-good track arrives alongside a festive music video, premiering today - featuring a special appearance by Fisher's husband, World Champion Tie-Down Roper Tyson Durfey, all their three children, adding a heartfelt family touch to the holiday fun.

Fisher's take on the Christmas classic captures the joy and high energy that define her sound - a fresh, fun addition to this year's must-have holiday playlists. With twangy guitars, bright vocals and plenty of seasonal cheer, her version of "Jingle Bell Rock" blends classic country warmth with modern spirit.

"'Jingle Bell Rock' was one of my favorite Christmas carols when I was a little girl," says Fisher. "It's also my children's favorite holiday song, so they played a small part in helping me choose this one to record. I've always wanted to put my own spin on a timeless Christmas classic - this version is fun, country, and a little bit flirty. Getting to share the video with my husband and kids made it even more special."

The release caps a standout year for Fisher, following her viral single "Ow in Cowboy," co-written with longtime friend and No. 1 hitmaker Walker Hayes, and the heartfelt fan favorite "Take Me Back to Texas," co-written with Grammy Award winners Jessie Jo Dillon and Karyn Rochelle.

This year, Fisher performed the national anthem at a Texas Rangers game and entertained a crowd of more than 20,000 at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Her career momentum continues to grow along with her fan base, fueled by her genuine personality, entrepreneurial drive, and deep connection with fans around the world.

Raised on the rodeo circuit in Australia by champion rodeo parents, Fisher is a barrel racing champion who still competes today. After topping Australia's ARIA Country Charts with six No. 1 singles and earning a Top 20 CMT music video with "Don't Chase Me," she made the move to Nashville and now calls Texas home with her husband and their three children.

Outside of music, Fisher is the founder of three successful brands: Shea Baby, a children's fashion line carried in over 2,500 stores nationwide; Shea Michelle Buckles, a custom silversmith brand beloved across the rodeo community; and Fit with Shea, a wellness platform empowering women through fitness, nutrition, and style.

"Jingle Bell Rock" is one of many singles Fisher has lined up, including the upcoming 2026 release of "The Truck," a country-pop-rocker co-written with Jaron Boyer (Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, Dierks Bentley).

Related Stories

Shea Fisher Teaming Up With Walker Hayes For 'Ow In Cowboy'

News > Shea Fisher