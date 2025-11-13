The Kody Norris Show Share 'Waitress, Waitress' Video

(2911) Award-winning bluegrass entertainers The Kody Norris Show are excited to release the music video for their current single, "Waitress, Waitress," from their latest album 'Highfalutin Hillbilly,' on Rebel Records is out today.

Known for keeping fans on their toes, Kody Norris invited several of his musical friends to make cameo appearances in the video, including Trey Calloway, John Berry, T. Graham Brown, John Ford Coley, and Oak Ridge Boy William Lee Golden. Written by Boudleaux Bryant, The Kody Norris Show brings to life the love story like no other, with several twists and turns you likely won't see coming.

"When we were looking for a song off of the 'Highfalutin Hillbilly' project to make a music video of, 'Waitress, Waitress' seemed like the perfect way to end on a high note," shares Kody. "Instead of giving the viewers what they might expect with one male role throughout the video, we decided to bring in a few of our country music buddies to add to the storyline! We even brought in Mary Rachel's dad and nephew... and you might even notice 'Sunshine' makes a return as the Waitress! Filming took place at the Elliston Place Soda Shop in Nashville. We couldn't have picked a better place to get the 1950's vibe. This place is epic! We really hope you enjoy this music video just in time for the most delicious season of the year!"

The group is also bringing in the holidays with a spirited, roots-driven rendition of the Christmas classic "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." The new single showcases the group's signature blend of high-energy musicianship and timeless tradition that has earned them accolades across the bluegrass community. The track features Kody Norris on guitar and lead vocals, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on mandolin and stand-up bass, Hayden "Jim" Hensley on banjo, percussion, and harmony vocals, and Jason Barie on fiddle. Together, they deliver warm harmonies, intricate picking, and unmistakable energy that capture the joy and excitement of the holiday season. "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" will be released on November 21st and will be premiered by Bluegrass Today.

"Anybody who knows me knows that I am a total Christmas Nut," shares Norris. "I love all things about the Christmas season and the joy that it brings to the hearts of those around me. No Christmas would be complete at our house without an abundance of Gene Autry Christmas records. Since childhood these recordings have been a staple of Christmas in my world, so naturally when asked to make a recording for this Holiday Season, Santa Claus is coming town made it to the front of the line., I hope the magic of Christmas will shine through as we take you on a nostalgic journey of happy times and fond memories as we all get ready for Santa Claus to come to town."

Kody Norris & The Kody Norris Show were recently honored with the official unveiling of a brand-new mural celebrating Norris' musical legacy in his hometown of Mountain City, Tennessee, a project made possible through the efforts of the Johnson County Historical Society in conjunction with the 501(c)(3) Friends of Kody Norris, an organization dedicated to supporting projects that uplift the community through music and the arts. Painted by Tim White, the mural's unveiling coincided with the Mountain City Fiddlers' Convention at Heritage Hall Theatre Square. The convention was hosted by The Kody Norris Show and sponsored in part by Skyline National Bank, Tennessee Arts Commission, East Tennessee Foundation, Farmers State Bank, Nalley's Shirt Shop, Tennessee Sounds Perfect, and additional supporters. Recently, the group also won their first International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Bluegrass Music Award, taking home Music Video of the Year for their rousing take on "The Auctioneer," presented at the 36th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Kody Norris Show's 'Highfalutin Hillbilly Tour' Dates:

NOV 18 - 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville, Tenn.

NOV 22 - A Curtis Andrew Auction Facility / Federalsburg, Md.

NOV 23 - The Russell Theatre / Lebanon, Va.

NOV 29 - Thanksgiving Bluegrass Festival / Brooksville, Fla.

DEC 15 - First Christian Church Life Center / Mountain City, Tenn.

DEC 19 - Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree / Mount Sterling, Ohio

DEC 20 - The Station Inn / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 21 - Belle Oaks Barn / Brooker, Fla.

2026

JAN 09 - Bluegrass In Super Class / Oregon, Ohio

JAN 10 - Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association / York, Pa.

JAN 11 - Sellersville Theater / Sellersville, Pa.

JAN 12 - Sellersville Theatre / Sellersville, Pa.

JAN 15-19 - Danny Stewart's Bluegrass Cruise 2026 / Cape Canaveral, Fla.

JAN 31 - Lucketts Community Center / Leesburg, Va.

FEB 01 - Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 / Prince Frederick, Md.

FEB 22 - Appomattox Bluegrass Concert Series / Appomattox, Va.

FEB 28 - Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

MAR 01 - Oakdale Bluegrass Festival / Glen Rose, Texas

MAR 12 - Columbia State Community College / Columbia, Tenn.

MAR 20 - Withlacoochee Bluegrass Festival / Dunnellon, Fla.

MAR 22 - Stillwater Police Association Benefit / Stillwater, Minn.

MAR 27 - Walhalla Performing Arts Center / Walhalla, S.C.

MAR 28 - James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Festival / Bristol Va.

APR 18 - Bluebirds & Bluegrass at Dauset Trails Nature Center / Jackson, Ga.

APR 25 - Bluegrass on the Plains / Auburn, Ala.

April 30 -Little Roy and Lizzy Music Festival / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 01 - Boxcar Pinion Memorial Bluegrass Festival / Chickamauga, Ga.

MAY 02 - Mr. B's Spring Music Spectacular / Woodford, Va.

MAY 07 - Denton Farmpark / Denton, N.C.

MAY 14 - Valley Spring Fling at VFW Post 682 / Luray, Va.

May 16 - Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ / Branson, Mo.

May 17 - Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ / Branson, Mo.

May 18 - Silver Dollar City Bluegrass & BBQ / Branson, Mo.

MAY 24 - Memory Days / Grayson, Ky.

JUN 05 - Farm Jamb / Bagdad, Ky.

JUN 17 - Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Festival / Bean Blossom, Ind.

JUN 18 - Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Festival / Bean Blossom, Ind.

JUN 25 - Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival / Centre Hall, Pa.

JUN 27 - South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival / Romney, W. Va.

