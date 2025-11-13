The Ocean Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Even Deeper'

(SPKR) German rockers The Ocean take on the Nine Inch Nails classic "Even Deeper" as the third single from the companion album "Best of Nine Inch Nails Redux" that will be released parallel to the forthcoming MER Redux Series installment "The Downward Spiral Redux".

The Ocean comment on 'Even Deeper': "When Nine Inch Nails released the double-album ''The Fragile' in 1999, it was an eye-opening record for Loic and me in many ways", guitarist Robin Staps writes, mentioning their former vocalist Loic Rossetti with whom the band recorded this tribute: "The sheer scope of this album, the production marrying fat electronics with broken, organic, and acoustic elements that are intentionally slightly out of tune - no one else had done it like that before. Initially, we wanted to cover 'The Great Below', but someone had already picked that track, which made 'Even Deeper' our second choice.

"In hindsight, we were lucky with that. It is the perfect track for us and I like to think that we managed to make it ours, while honouring the original. Special thanks go out to Simen from Spurv and Orestis from Playgrounded for contributing trombone and synths. This is also a farewell, big thank you, and send-off to Loic, as it was the final track that we recorded with him on vocals!"

