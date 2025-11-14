5 Seconds of Summer Release 'Telephone Busy' Video

(Republic Records) Australian alt-rock and punk / pop band 5 Seconds of Summer have released their sixth full-length studio album EVERYONE'S A STAR! available everywhere now via Republic Records.

Alongside today's release, the band releases an official music video for stand out single "Telephone Busy," directed by acclaimed director Frank Borin (Harry Styles, Zayn Malik).

5 Seconds of Summer, made up of Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin, have grown from local high school friends into one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. Over the past fourteen years, the group has sold more than 18 million albums, moved six million tickets worldwide, generated over 10 billion streams, and earned three Billboard 200 #1 debuts, while collecting major accolades at the ARIA Awards, MTV EMAs, and MTV VMAs.

Recorded across 2024 and 2025 between Los Angeles and Nashville, EVERYONE'S A STAR! finds the band confidently stepping into a new era. Working with acclaimed producers and collaborators Jason Evigan (Maroon 5, Benson Boone, Papa Roach, Rufus Du Sol), Julian Bunetta and John Ryan (Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims), the band's new era is a reinvention without losing what's made them one of the most loved bands of the last decade.

"We built this record from a really genuine place. We weren't chasing a sound or a trend, we were chasing what felt exciting to us. Every track feels alive in a way that reminds us of why we started making music in the first place. EVERYONE'S A STAR! is the most 'us' we've ever sounded, and we're so proud to share it with everyone who's been part of this journey." - 5 Seconds of Summer

Earlier this month, the band announced their 'EVERYONE'S A STAR!' world tour kicking off in March with a European and UK leg running through May, followed by U.S. dates from May to August including shows at New York City's famed venue Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum, with a second show at MSG added due to high demand. The tour will conclude in the band's home country of Australia next fall. See here for all tour dates and on-sale information.

Alongside the tour announcement, the band released the high-energy single "Telephone Busy," following the fan-favorite track "Boyband," an ode to their fans and a playful nod to the label they've carried throughout their careers. Both singles followed the powerful lead track "NOT OK," which was accompanied by an official music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne) - watch here!

To launch the new era, 5 Seconds of Summer surprised fans in Los Angeles with a pop-up performance that shut down Sunset Boulevard. Announced only hours before showtime, thousands of fans filled the streets to experience the beginning of the band's next chapter. During the event, the band performed hits like "Youngblood," "She Looks So Perfect," and "Teeth," alongside new songs from EVERYONE'S A STAR! including "NOT OK," "Boyband," "Telephone Busy," "No.1 Obsession," and the album's explosive title track, "Everyone's A Star!"

Related Stories

5 Seconds of Summer Launching Everyone's A Star World Tour

5 Seconds of Summer Poke Fun At Label With 'Boyband'

5 Seconds of Summer Premiere 'NOT OK' Video

5 Seconds of Summer Return With New Track 'Not OK'

News > 5 Seconds of Summer