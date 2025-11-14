.

Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'

11-14-2025
Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'

(VQPR) Brother Cane is back, releasing their new powerful album Magnolia Medicine, set for release in early 2026 on Double Dragon Records, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

The first single, "If This Means War," has been released with a special lyric video to match the fire. The track is a fierce, no-apologies anthem that makes it clear this is no tentative reunion. Brother Cane's return is bold, soulful, and fully committed ... this record isn't easing back into rock and roll, it's kicking the door wide open.

This record reunites Damon Johnson, the band's electrifying singer, guitarist, and songwriting engine, with legendary, award-winning, hit-maker Marti Frederiksen, rekindling the creative spark that powered Brother Cane's legacy and redefining it for a new era.

Related Stories
Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'

News > Brother Cane

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video- Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'- Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- more

Day In Country

Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more

Day In Pop

Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'- GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video- New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album

Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'

Queen Continue The Path To A Night At The Opera Video Series

Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'

Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'

The Dead Daisies Unleash Live At Stonedead

Men Without Hats Release New Album 'On The Moon'

Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'