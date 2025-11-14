Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'

(VQPR) Brother Cane is back, releasing their new powerful album Magnolia Medicine, set for release in early 2026 on Double Dragon Records, distributed by Virgin Music Group.
The first single, "If This Means War," has been released with a special lyric video to match the fire. The track is a fierce, no-apologies anthem that makes it clear this is no tentative reunion. Brother Cane's return is bold, soulful, and fully committed ... this record isn't easing back into rock and roll, it's kicking the door wide open.
This record reunites Damon Johnson, the band's electrifying singer, guitarist, and songwriting engine, with legendary, award-winning, hit-maker Marti Frederiksen, rekindling the creative spark that powered Brother Cane's legacy and redefining it for a new era.
