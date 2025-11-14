B.U.G Antman Shares 'Gaslight' Video

(Warner) Atlanta's own B.U.G Antman has released his newest EP, Y'all 2 Ugly - out now. The project arrives following a series of teaser-singles, including the Wondagurl-produced "No Pressure," and the heartfelt, adlib-filled "Gaslight."
Y'all 2 Ugly expands on B.U.G's genre-bending style, mixing elements of Trap, Pop and R&B into an effortlessly catchy project covering themes of success, love, and loss.
This release arrives alongside a video for "Gaslight," filmed in Shibuya, Tokyo, where Antman appears as a larger-than-life figure towering over the district, a visual flip on his name that shrinks the crowds below to ant-size.
Marking the follow-up to his March EP Y'all Ugly, the project arrives on the heels of a massive fall for B.U.G Antman, including his sold-out opening performance on Lil Tecca's Dopamine tour, a livestream appearance alongside multi-platinum producer Hit-Boy and hyper-viral streamer N3on, and a live performance of "WYA?" on Beans & Bars.
Over the past few years, Antman has crawled his way to the top of the new Atlanta scene, developing his singular approach across a series of projects, including Goats on a Cliff, Trap Infested, and I See Colors. He broke out in 2025 with the aforementioned Y'all Ugly, which served as a psychedelic and groove-steeped voyage through the aspirations, anxieties, and indulgences of a budding rap surrealist. Highlights from the EP included "145 mph," a woozy celebration of fast living that also tapped into the opportunity cost that comes with the territory, and the funky, percussive "Over Knees," which Antman brought to the On The Radar studio along with a couple of older actors who pretended to be his proud parents, supporting him as he performed the song. Throughout it all, Antman has served the "Colony" (as his fans call themselves) a steady stream of music and visuals underscoring his outsized charisma and otherworldly talent.
