Carrie Underwood Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Iconic Debut Album

(fcc) In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood is releasing a new special edition vinyl, Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition, via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. This special edition is available now exclusively through Target, in celebration of the album's anniversary date (November 15, 2005).

Originally released in 2005, the 9x certified platinum album Some Hearts, catapulted Carrie Underwood to stardom following her historic win on Season 4 of "American Idol." The album features timeless #1 hits such as "Inside Your Heaven," "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Don't Forget To Remember Me," "Before He Cheats," and "Wasted."

In October, Underwood officially became the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, with more than 95 million units in the U.S. alone. Among her top RIAA honors are her 9x Platinum debut album Some Hearts and the 11x Platinum iconic smash single "Before He Cheats."

To celebrate the 20-year milestone, the double 20th Anniversary Edition vinyl will have a new alternate cover image and packaging, and an exclusive photo booklet. The release will also include four tracks from Carrie's live session at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN, recorded on October 26, 2005, and available on vinyl for the first time ever.

In January, Underwood will return for a second season on the judges panel of the hit show "American Idol," alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined this year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.

Track List:

Side A

Wasted

Don't Forget to Remember Me

Some Hearts

Jesus, Take the Wheel

The Night Before (Life Goes On)

Side B

Lessons Learned

Before He Cheats

Starts With Goodbye

I Just Can't Live A Lie

We're Young and Beautiful

Side C

That's Where It Is

Whenever You Remember

I Ain't In Checotah Anymore

Insider Your Heaven

Side D

Wasted (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

Some Hearts (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

Jesus, Take the Wheel (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

Wasted (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

Some Hearts (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

Jesus, Take the Wheel (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

Inside Your Heaven (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)

