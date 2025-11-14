Carrie Underwood Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Iconic Debut Album

(fcc) In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood is releasing a new special edition vinyl, Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition, via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. This special edition is available now exclusively through Target, in celebration of the album's anniversary date (November 15, 2005).
Originally released in 2005, the 9x certified platinum album Some Hearts, catapulted Carrie Underwood to stardom following her historic win on Season 4 of "American Idol." The album features timeless #1 hits such as "Inside Your Heaven," "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Don't Forget To Remember Me," "Before He Cheats," and "Wasted."
In October, Underwood officially became the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, with more than 95 million units in the U.S. alone. Among her top RIAA honors are her 9x Platinum debut album Some Hearts and the 11x Platinum iconic smash single "Before He Cheats."
To celebrate the 20-year milestone, the double 20th Anniversary Edition vinyl will have a new alternate cover image and packaging, and an exclusive photo booklet. The release will also include four tracks from Carrie's live session at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN, recorded on October 26, 2005, and available on vinyl for the first time ever.
In January, Underwood will return for a second season on the judges panel of the hit show "American Idol," alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined this year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.
Track List:
Side A
Wasted
Don't Forget to Remember Me
Some Hearts
Jesus, Take the Wheel
The Night Before (Life Goes On)
Side B
Lessons Learned
Before He Cheats
Starts With Goodbye
I Just Can't Live A Lie
We're Young and Beautiful
Side C
That's Where It Is
Whenever You Remember
I Ain't In Checotah Anymore
Insider Your Heaven
Side D
Wasted (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Some Hearts (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Jesus, Take the Wheel (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Inside Your Heaven (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, 8-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood is releasing a new special edition vinyl, Some Hearts 20th Anniversary Edition, via Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment. This special edition is available now exclusively through Target (https://carrieunderwood.lnk.to/SomeHearts20), in celebration of the album's anniversary date (November 15, 2005).
Originally released in 2005, the 9x certified platinum album Some Hearts, catapulted Carrie Underwood to stardom following her historic win on Season 4 of "American Idol." The album features timeless #1 hits such as "Inside Your Heaven," "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Don't Forget To Remember Me," "Before He Cheats," and "Wasted."
In October, Underwood officially became the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time, with more than 95 million units in the U.S. alone. Among her top RIAA honors are her 9x Platinum debut album Some Hearts and the 11x Platinum iconic smash single "Before He Cheats."
To celebrate the 20-year milestone, the double 20th Anniversary Edition vinyl will have a new alternate cover image and packaging, and an exclusive photo booklet. The release will also include four tracks from Carrie's live session at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN, recorded on October 26, 2005, and available on vinyl for the first time ever.
In January, Underwood will return for a second season on the judges panel of the hit show "American Idol," alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on ABC and Hulu, which she joined this year, marking the 20th anniversary of her winning the title.
Track List:
Side A
Wasted
Don't Forget to Remember Me
Some Hearts
Jesus, Take the Wheel
The Night Before (Life Goes On)
Side B
Lessons Learned
Before He Cheats
Starts With Goodbye
I Just Can't Live A Lie
We're Young and Beautiful
Side C
That's Where It Is
Whenever You Remember
I Ain't In Checotah Anymore
Insider Your Heaven
Side D
Wasted (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Some Hearts (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Jesus, Take the Wheel (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Inside Your Heaven (Live at Blackbird Studios, Nashville, TN - October 26, 2005)
Carrie Underwood The Highest RIAA Certified Female Country Artist Of All Time
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, And Lionel Richie Return To 'American Idol' As Judges
Carrie Underwood Returns For Show Open For NBC's Sunday Night Football
Carrie Underwood Celebrates 20 Years Of Debut Album 'Some Hearts'
Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video- Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'- Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- more
Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more
Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'- GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video- New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album
Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'
Queen Continue The Path To A Night At The Opera Video Series
Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'
Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'
The Dead Daisies Unleash Live At Stonedead
Men Without Hats Release New Album 'On The Moon'
Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'