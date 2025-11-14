Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film

(EBM) With today's official trailer release unveiled exclusively on "TODAY," 11-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church offers a preview of the cinematic experience awaiting fans this February, when his celebrated 2025 album Evangeline vs. The Machine - alongside several of his most renowned hits - releases exclusively in IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada
In a first-ever collaboration among IMAX, MCA, Mercury Studios and Q Prime South, the limited theatrical release is a must-see for fans. The film offers a unique perspective for viewers that can only be achieved in IMAX. The concert includes Church performing his GRAMMY-nominated eighth studio album front-to-back before transitioning into his catalog hits including "Desperate Man," "Give Me Back My Hometown," "Sinners Like Me," "Mistress Named Music" and "Springsteen," all reimagined with a six-piece band, four-piece horns, four-piece strings, eight-piece choir and vocalist Joanna Cotten. Filmed across two nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tenn., the performance comes to life with IMAX's groundbreaking 12-channel sound and unparalleled image quality and scale.
"This project was never about fitting into a box - it's about breaking the damn thing wide open," shares Church. "Seeing it in IMAX takes that to another level. The scale and sound experience is like nothing else."
Coinciding with the theatrical release, Church will also unveil a 19-track live album, Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Eric Church Announces Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Album
Eric Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive Coming To IMAX
Eric Church and Chief Cares Expand Commitment to Rebuilding Western North Carolina
Eric Church Expands Free the Machine TouR
