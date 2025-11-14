G. Love & Special Sauce Launching 'Lemonade' 20th Anniversary Tour

(RMG) G. Love & Special Sauce will hit the road in 2025 for a celebratory run honoring the 20th anniversary of Lemonade, a landmark album that accentuates G. Love's unmistakable blend of blues grit, hip-hop cadence, and sun-kissed songwriting.

Released in 2006 and now widely regarded as one of his most beloved and successful records, Lemonade captured a creative peak, welcoming an all-star cast of collaborators including Jack Johnson, Ben Harper, Marc Broussard, Blackalicious and more.

Critics praised its warmth and ease, often calling it one of G. Love's most effortlessly joyful projects, and fans have carried its songs with them for two decades. This anniversary tour brings that spirit back to the stage while celebrating the full, ever-expanding arc of G. Love's catalog including new material from his latest release, Ode to R.L.

Ode to R.L. was born from one of the most powerful nights of G. Love's career: an impromptu Hill Country blues jam during the Philadelphia Mississippi sessions at the Dickinson family's legendary Zebra Ranch Studios. In a time when the pandemic had halted touring and musicians were starving for connection, G. Love found himself in a room filled with giants that included Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Trenton Ayers, Tikyra Jackson, Sharde Thomas, Boo Mitchell, Luther Dickinson, and so many more. Then R.L. Boyce walked in, picked up his guitar, and everything shifted. What unfolded was a raw, unfiltered, soul-deep session that G. Love describes as one of the most meaningful musical experiences of his life.

Following the release of Philadelphia Mississippi, G. Love and producer Logan Tichnor started discussing the idea of building a record from the set R.L. played that night. As they listened back through the material, it became clear that there was something special there - a spirit, a vibe, a spark. Tichnor dove deep into the session tapes, mining them for the most resonant moments and reimagining them through a new lens. The result is a collection of fresh tracks that blend R.L.'s timeless voice and guitar work with contemporary sonic textures and beats - a bridge between generations and genres.

"Logan had a bold vision for how to shape this project, and together we started creating what would become Ode to R.L. We began the process while R.L. was still with us, working on it in between road dates. After a six-month hiatus, we returned to the studio reinvigorated - only to receive heartbreaking news the day after our first session back: R.L. had passed," reflects G. Love.

"That loss gave the project new weight and urgency. We knew we had to finish this album not just as a tribute, but as a living continuation of R.L.'s spirit and sound. What you're hearing is a true collaboration - a conversation between the old guard of Hill Country blues and a new generation of Hip-Hop-infused blues storytellers."

The title track, "Ode to R.L.", captures the essence of that unforgettable night and the man who brought them all together. This album is dedicated with deep love, respect, and gratitude to R.L. Boyce.

Joining the tour as special guest is Makua Rothman, the North Shore of Oahu's world-class big-wave champion turned globally touring musician, whose journey into music began after a career-altering injury forced him to slow down and reconnect with his roots. Guided alongside multi-Diamond, multi-Platinum producer Jimmy Messer, Makua has shaped a sound that blends reggae, rock, rap, and soul with the warmth of his family's musical lineage-including that of his uncle, the legendary Israel Kamakawiwo'ole. Makua's recent breakout moments have included opening Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival (with Vedder joining him onstage), collaborating with Wiz Khalifa, touring internationally with AWOLnation, and performing at BottleRock Napa Valley. His presence on this tour adds a fresh, global, surf-soaked pulse to an already rich musical journey.

Two decades after Lemonade first landed, G. Love & Special Sauce are stepping into this anniversary not as a nostalgia act, but as artists still creating, still evolving, and still carrying the blues-old and new-into the next chapter. This tour is a gathering of eras, a tribute to the people who shaped the music, and a reminder of the soulful ease that has always made G. Love & Special Sauce feel like blissfulness, connection, and community rolled into one.

Full G. Love & Special Sauce Tour Dates

11/26 - Seabrook, NH - The Brook

11/29 - Copper Mountain, CO - FIS World Cup

12/4 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^^

12/5 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre ^^

12/6 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre ^^

12/7 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount ^^

12/26 - Stowe, VT - Apres Only

12/27 - Stowe, VT - Apres Only

1/07 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room **

1/08 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads **

1/09 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood **

1/10 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium **

1/11 - Evanston, IL - SPACE **

1/14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage **

1/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme **

1/16 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar **

1/17 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage **

1/18 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark **

1/21 - Rochester, NY - Beston Hall **

1/22 - Killington, VT - Pickle Barrel Nightclub **

1/23 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater **

1/24 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer **

1/27 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box **

1/28 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts **

1/29 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music Hall **

1/30 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse **

1/31 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater **

2/3 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage **

2/4 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage **

2/5 - Roanoke, VA - Grandin Theatre **

2/6 - Southern Pines, NC - The Sunrise Theatre **

2/7 - Greenville, SC - Coach Music Factory**

2/10 - Fort Myers, FL - Point Ybel Brewing

2/11 - Fort Myers, FL - Point Ybel Brewing

2/12 - Key West, FL - American Legion

2/13 - New Smyrna Beach, FL - Beachside Tavern

2/26 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Solana Beach **

2/27 - San Luis Obispo, CA - SLO Brew Rocks **

2/28 - TBA - TBA

3/1 - TBA - TBA **

3/4 - Chico, CA - The Big Room at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. **

3/5 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre **

3/6 - TBA - TBA **

3/7 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo **

3/8 - TBA - TBA **

3/11 - Park City, UT - The Maquis Park City **

3/12 - Teton Village, WY - Mangy Moose **

3/13 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre **

3/15 - St. Petersburg, FL - Reggae Rise Up

4/10 - 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

9/6 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Amphitheater !!

9/26 - George, WA - The George Amphitheater !!

9/27 - Bend, OR - Hayden Home Amphitheater !!

9/28 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn !!

9/30 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !!

10/1 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre !!

10/3 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl !!

10/4 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl !!

^^ Performing with Allman Betts Family Revival

** w/ MAKUA

!! w/ Jack Johnson

