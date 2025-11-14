GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video

(Republic Records) Powerhouse global girl group GIRLSET releases their new single "Little Miss" out via JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. Alongside the single, GIRLSET, comprised of members Lexi, Camila, Kendall, and Savanna, released an official music video.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" and Tate McRae's "It's ok I'm ok"), the video follows the group through the city showcasing their impressive choreography.

Earlier this week, GIRLSET spoke to Billboard about their reemergence, resilience and optimism through their new single. Billboard shared "the Y2K-flavored pop track with hip-hop edges and GIRLSET's signature vocal prowess is the act's second release since its redebut, and it cements its image as four young artists embracing their power."

This single follows their debut single as GIRLSET, "Commas" released in August. The bold pop track showcased the group's multidimensional and genuine charm. The sonic evolution highlighted a more refined, self-assured group and captured the growth from youthful charm to bold expression.

Both "Little Miss" and "Commas" display their transformation while preserving the core of what defines them: diversity, authenticity, and unapologetic energy. Stay tuned for more from the group soon!

Related Stories

News > GIRLSET