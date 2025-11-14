HAYLA And Nelly Furtado Share New Song 'Faded'

(Casablanca Records) Grammy-nominated vocalist and rising electronic star HAYLA joins forces with multi-platinum icon Nelly Furtado on "FADED," a haunting and cinematic single that melds electronic atmosphere with emotional storytelling.

"FADED" opens with HAYLA's ethereal tone - "Darkness in your heart, clouded / Closing in around me" - and crescendos into a raw, infectious chorus that captures the beauty and heartbreak of love fading away. The chemistry between both artists is palpable, blending HAYLA's soaring vocals with Furtado's signature warmth and depth.

"'FADED' is about when you've started to become infatuated with someone," shares HAYLA. "The feelings take over as if under a love spell, but it's a spell you've cast on yourself. They were the spark that lit the match. When the other person's gone you still feel the weight of their presence. It's infatuation and unrequited love."

"HAYLA is one of my favorite singers," Furtado shares. "I have literally covered her tracks live (or attempted to!) because I find her vocals and her songwriting so authentic, passionate, inspiring and otherworldly. When she invited me on this track I jumped at the opportunity because it has that classic HAYLA aura."

