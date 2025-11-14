Luke Bryan And Ella Langley Share 'Winter Wonderland' Video

(MCA) Five-time Entertainer of The Year winner Luke Bryan is releasing new music just in time for the Holidays, Luke Bryan Christmas. The three-song EP is out today (November 14th).
The EP features a collaboration with award-winning-singer-songwriter Ella Langley, "Winter Wonderland." Get the EP HERE. This is the first Christmas EP of Luke's career, having released singles in 2008, "Run Run Rudolph," and "O Holy Night" in 2017.
Luke is also celebrate the release of the festive EP by delivering a new music video with Ella for "Winter Wonderland" that was shot and directed by Evan Harney.
