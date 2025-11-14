.

Luke Bryan And Ella Langley Share 'Winter Wonderland' Video

11-14-2025
Luke Bryan And Ella Langley Share 'Winter Wonderland' Video

(MCA) Five-time Entertainer of The Year winner Luke Bryan is releasing new music just in time for the Holidays, Luke Bryan Christmas. The three-song EP is out today (November 14th).

The EP features a collaboration with award-winning-singer-songwriter Ella Langley, "Winter Wonderland." Get the EP HERE. This is the first Christmas EP of Luke's career, having released singles in 2008, "Run Run Rudolph," and "O Holy Night" in 2017.

Luke is also celebrate the release of the festive EP by delivering a new music video with Ella for "Winter Wonderland" that was shot and directed by Evan Harney.

Related Stories
Luke Bryan And Ella Langley Share 'Winter Wonderland' Video

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan Teaming Up For Stadium Concert

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026

Stream Luke Bryan And Dan Seals 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' Duet

Luke Bryan Duets Classic 'Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)' With The Late Dan Seals

News > Luke Bryan

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video- Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'- Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- more

Day In Country

Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more

Day In Pop

Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'- GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video- New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- more

Reviews

Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music

On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More

Live: AFI Rocks Austin

Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311

Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas

Latest News

The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album

Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'

Queen Continue The Path To A Night At The Opera Video Series

Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'

Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'

The Dead Daisies Unleash Live At Stonedead

Men Without Hats Release New Album 'On The Moon'

Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'