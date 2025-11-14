Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video

(SRO) The countdown to the release of Megadeth's final studio album continues with "I Don't Care," their latest single and video out today (November 14). The group's self-titled album out January 23, 2026. The uncompromising metal titans teamed with director Keith J Leman for the video which mashes scenes of skate culture with dynamic band performance footage.
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine says about the anthemic "I Don't Care": "How many times have you wanted to say this to someone? I know you want to! Deep down inside, if we had the balls, we would tell more people, 'I don't care' more often."
Musically, Mustaine explains, "Part of the main riff in this track had been floating around in my head since we did TSTD&TD, so I was pumped to start recording 'I Don't Care' for this LP. I really love the guitar nuances in the track. There is the main rhythm riff, next, a very deliberate down-picking part, next, the octave chords with jump picking on octave notes (while still down-picking!). And the soloing and back and forth between me and Teemu [Mantysaari] is magnificent!!"
The new single follows "Tipping Point," the album's first single, and a very special bonus track: a reimagined version of "Ride The Lightning," which Mustaine co-wrote with Metallica's James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich and was the title track from the group's 1984 album.
