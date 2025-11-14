Men Without Hats Release New Album 'On The Moon'

(Clarion Call Media) Men Without Hats are excited to announce the release of On The Moon, the brand new, seven-song album from the '80s Canadian new wave/synth-pop legends.
Produced by GRAMMY and Juno Award winner Brian Howes (Simple Plan, Hinder), mixed by the legendary Mark Needham (The Killers, Elton John), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, U2), On The Moon features everything from cheeky & fun, dance-ready anthems ("I Love the '80s", "In Glorious Days") to sweeping, sentimental ballads ("Run Away", "Love Me Tomorrow") that sound as if they were lifted directly from the decade that spawned this iconic outfit. The new album marks a high-voltage return for a band whose influence on pop culture is still alive and pogoing.
Additionally, Men Without Hats have released the music video for the album's latest single, "In Glorious Days." "'In Glorious Days' was my first experience with truly collaborative writing," frontman Ivan Doroschuk recalls of the song's inception.
"I found working with Brian [Howes] effortless; the direction and flow of the song came so naturally, and the result is what I believe to be an amazing hybrid of the classic Men Without Hats sound with a new, modern synth-wave sonic sensibility. I can't wait to play 'In Glorious Days' live for our fans. I have a feeling it's going to be a new crowd favorite!"
Additionally, Men Without Hats will be making numerous headline and festival appearances through 2025 and into 2026. Having recently performed on the Abducted By The '80s Tour that featured Wang Chung and Naked Eyes, the band will be headlining shows across parts of Canada and the U.S. east coast through December.
