Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'

(Jensen) Motley Crue are thrilled to release a special 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set for Theatre Of Pain, out today, November 14th in North America, and November 28th Rest of World via BMG.

Released in June of 1985, Theatre of Pain marked a bold new chapter for Motley Crue - stylistically daring, musically explosive, and unapologetically street glam. Fueled by the swagger of "Smokin' In The Boys Room" and the anthemic pull of "Home Sweet Home", the Crue's third studio album broke new ground while staying true to their hard rock roots. This trailblazing album set the music and style template for many bands that followed, while the Crue themselves continued to evolve and reinvent their look and sound with each album.

Theatre Of Pain was their first LP to hit the US Top 10, landing at #6, and became a global smash (#7 Australia, #7 Sweden, #5 Finland, #11 Canada, first UK Top 40 at #36). The album is now RIAA Certified 4X Platinum in the US and 3X Platinum in Canada.

The lead single, their cover of "Smokin' In The Boys Room," became their first US Top 20 hit, reaching #16. The iconic "Home Sweet Home" video was the most requested on MTV for over 90 days, leading to the infamous "Crue Rule," limiting videos to 30 days. The song hit #1 earlier this year - this time at US Classic Rock Radio - thanks to the newly reimagined 40th Anniversary version featuring global superstar Dolly Parton.

Check out the new unboxing video by Michael Berryman, the iconic horror legend best known for his unforgettable roles in The Hills Have Eyes and countless genre classics who starred in the official music videos for both songs

Related Stories

Motley Crue Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Keep Your Eye On The Money'

Motley Crue Expand 'Theatre Of Pain' For 40th Anniversary Box Set

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Suffered A Stroke

Motley Crue Deliver 'From The Beginning'

News > Motley Crue