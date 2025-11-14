Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'

(Sony Music Nashville) Nate Smith shares his much-anticipated "After Midnight" release Tyler Hubbard today (11/14). Marking their first collaboration together, the track is accompanied by an Jeff Johnson and Kaiser Cunningham-directed music video.
"Having a song with Tyler Hubbard is bucket list for me since I have always been a huge fan of his voice, energy, and songwriting," shares Smith. "When I first heard 'After Midnight,' I was immediately hooked because it embodies everything I love in a song, and it's just so freakin' fun. I can't wait for the world to hear it!"
Hubbard adds, "I'm so excited and honored to be featured on this song. I love Nate, and getting to work with him has made me love him even more. He's as good as they come and this song is a good-time anthem that I can't wait to live out and play live. I hope the world has as much fun jamming to this one as we did making it."
Co-written by Hubbard, Casey Brown (also the producer), and Corey Crowder, "After Midnight" packs a campfire-style sing-along into the framework of an arena-size anthem. Right out of the gate, Smith lets everybody know the party's about to start. Lyrically, he sets the scene in the song's verses and paints a picture with lines like, "Tailgates go down / Solos get flipped / Girls get to dancing / When headlights get lit." A robust riff electrifies the chantable chorus, and you can practically hear him grinning, "Something good always happens after midnight / Gettin' loud a little later just hits nice." As it rolls on, Hubbard matches this energy with an equally vivid cameo until locking in with Smith for the seismic hook. Fittingly, a slick guitar lead accents the outro.
The adjoining visual further reflects this throw down spirit. Smith and Hubbard hold court as friends gather around a rowdy bonfire. Red cups are raised, beer pong is played, and four-wheelers are revved, as they trade vocals back-and-forth while passing the good vibes all around. It's the kind of night you never want to end!
