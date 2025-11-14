Of Mice & Men Stream New Album 'Another Miracle'

() Southern California band Of Mice & Men have released their new album Another Miracle via Century Media Records. The band have teased the album with 4 of the LP's singles including this week's "Flowers," and before that "Troubled Water," Another Miracle's title track and "Wake Up," which hit #17 on the Active Rock Radio chart.
The album's 12 tracks find Of Mice & Men at their most personal and most expansive. The album was crafted entirely in-house - written, produced, and engineered by the band themselves. "The process of self-recording and self-producing this album as well the last two has seen us really trying to one up what we've done in the past - and it's on us to do that," drummer Valentino Arteaga explains. "On this album in particular, we wanted to push the boundaries of what that sounds like for our band."
Of Mice & Men will celebrate the release with a set on Sunday, November 16, at Warped Tour in Orlando. Later this month the band will head to The UK and Europe run with dates kicking off November 27 and concluding December 14. They have also announced a tour of Australia in 2026.
