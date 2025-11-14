Parker McCollum Adds New Leg To 2026 Tour

(True Public Relations) Parker McCollum has announced dates for the second leg of his 2026 Parker McCollum Tour. Known for being one of the busiest touring acts in Country music, McCollum is bringing fans his #1 hits and fan-favorite tracks to cities across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Seattle, Dayton, Huntsville, Bridgeport and more.
Joining him on the road in 2026 are Josh Abbott Band, Gary Allan, Kassi Ashton, Gabby Barrett, William Beckmann, Laci Kaye Booth, Annie Bosko, Tyler Halverson, Vincent Mason, Max McNown, Owen Riegling, Logan Ryan Band, Aubrie Sellers, Jackson Wendell and Jake Worthington.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, November 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10am local time.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Parker McCollum Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Newly Announced Tour Dates:
06.04.26 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion
06.05.26 |Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
06.06.26 | Grand Rapids, MI | Acrisure Amphitheater
06.18.26 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
06.19.26 | Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre
06.20.26 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
06.25.26 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
06.26.26 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06.27.26 | Kent, WA | accesso ShoWare Center
07.16.26 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater
07.17.26 | Orange Beach, AL | Wharf Amphitheater
07.18.26 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07.24.26 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center
07.25.26 | Fairborn, OH | WSU Nutter Center
07.29.26 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07.31.26 | Kansas City, MO | Morton Amphitheater
08.01.26 | Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center
08.06.26 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08.08.26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake
08.21.26 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre
08.22.26 | Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater
09.03.26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater
09.04.26 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion
09.05.26 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09.17.26 | Jonesboro, AR | First National Bank Arena
09.18.26 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
09.19.26 | Evansville, IN | Ford Center
09.24.26 | Stephenville, TX | EECU Center
09.25.26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
09.26.26 | Beaumont, TX | Doggett Ford Park Arena
