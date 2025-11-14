Parker McCollum Adds New Leg To 2026 Tour

(True Public Relations) Parker McCollum has announced dates for the second leg of his 2026 Parker McCollum Tour. Known for being one of the busiest touring acts in Country music, McCollum is bringing fans his #1 hits and fan-favorite tracks to cities across the U.S. including Los Angeles, Seattle, Dayton, Huntsville, Bridgeport and more.

Joining him on the road in 2026 are Josh Abbott Band, Gary Allan, Kassi Ashton, Gabby Barrett, William Beckmann, Laci Kaye Booth, Annie Bosko, Tyler Halverson, Vincent Mason, Max McNown, Owen Riegling, Logan Ryan Band, Aubrie Sellers, Jackson Wendell and Jake Worthington.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, November 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 21 at 10am local time.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Parker McCollum Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 18 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Newly Announced Tour Dates:

06.04.26 | Milwaukee, WI | BMO Pavilion

06.05.26 |Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

06.06.26 | Grand Rapids, MI | Acrisure Amphitheater

06.18.26 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

06.19.26 | Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre

06.20.26 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

06.25.26 | Nampa, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

06.26.26 | Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06.27.26 | Kent, WA | accesso ShoWare Center

07.16.26 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater

07.17.26 | Orange Beach, AL | Wharf Amphitheater

07.18.26 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07.24.26 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

07.25.26 | Fairborn, OH | WSU Nutter Center

07.29.26 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07.31.26 | Kansas City, MO | Morton Amphitheater

08.01.26 | Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

08.06.26 | Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08.08.26 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

08.21.26 | Simpsonville, SC | CCNB Amphitheatre

08.22.26 | Huntsville, AL | Orion Amphitheater

09.03.26 | Bangor, ME | Maine Savings Amphitheater

09.04.26 | Gilford, NH | BankNH Pavilion

09.05.26 | Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09.17.26 | Jonesboro, AR | First National Bank Arena

09.18.26 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

09.19.26 | Evansville, IN | Ford Center

09.24.26 | Stephenville, TX | EECU Center

09.25.26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

09.26.26 | Beaumont, TX | Doggett Ford Park Arena

