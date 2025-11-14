Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'

(Casablanca) Rising tech house producer HNTR joins forces with celebrated electronic duo Phantogram for a reimagined take on their iconic 2014 single "Fall In Love." The new version, titled "Fall In Love Again," breathes new life into one of Phantogram's most beloved songs - blending emotion and energy for a new generation of fans.

Originally featured on Phantogram's acclaimed album Voices, "Fall In Love" has surpassed 123 million global streams, with the album peaking at #11 on the Billboard 200, #3 on the Top Rock Albums chart, and #3 on the Top Alternative Albums chart. HNTR's reinterpretation brings a driving, cinematic edge to the original, transforming it into a late-night anthem destined for clubs and festivals alike.

Already supported by tastemakers including Dom Dolla, Disco Lines, and Danny Avila, "Fall In Love Again" has been lighting up dance floors across the summer season ahead of its official release.

The partnership between Phantogram and HNTR was years in the making. The two first crossed paths in 2010 at Phantogram's Toronto show at the legendary Wrongbar, where a young HNTR - then an aspiring promoter and producer - first met the duo. Over a decade later, that connection has come full circle with a collaboration that bridges eras, genres, and emotions.

"'Fall in Love' has always felt like it existed on its own wavelength. The song started with Josh flipping Barbara Mason's "Yes, I'm Ready" - an iconic piece of music that already carried generations of soul - and somehow it's continued to carry that emotion forward for more than a decade, in a way that still feels like it came out yesterday. We first met HNTR back in 2010, before "Fall in Love" was even a thought, and talked about finding something cool to do together. To see that come full circle now, and to hear the song reimagined for new spaces, feels really special. It's a reminder of one of the best parts of music - that it will always keep connecting people across time." - Phantogram

"I've been a fan of Phantogram for a very long time. I remember finding their music on a blog back when that was the way you discovered new music. I was really excited when they came to Toronto for the first time. They were actually playing at the club that I used to do events at and I convinced the owner to let me go meet them. I even asked them at the time if I could do a remix - life is crazy sometimes huh? Working on a new version of "Fall In Love," and actually making this happen...I still can't quite believe it. Dictionary definition of full circle." - HNTR

Since the release of their 2010 debut Eyelid Movies, Phantogram has been comparable to no one. Comprised of lifelong friends Josh Carter and Sarah Barthel, the duo's genre-bending sound has led to collaborations across the musical spectrum - from Big Boi (with whom they formed the group Big Grams) to Subtronics, Future Islands, Deftones, The Flaming Lips, Tom Morello, and Miley Cyrus. A festival staple around the world, they've toured with Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Muse, Arcade Fire, and the XX. With over a billion streams, one multi-platinum single, and three gold-certified singles, Phantogram continues to push boundaries more than a decade into their career.

The release of "Fall In Love Again" follows a milestone year for HNTR, who ranked #43 on 1001Tracklists' 101 Top Producers of 2025, achieved seven Beatport #1s, and sold-out stages across North America, Asia, and Australia - all signaling his arrival as one of the most dynamic voices in electronic music.

Catch HNTR on tour this winter, bringing "Fall In Love Again" to fans worldwide:

Dec 5 - Cine Saigon - Ho Chi Minh City, VN

Dec 6 - 808 Festival - Bangkok, TH

Dec 31 - Cermak Hall @ Radius - Chicago, IL

Feb 28 - 99 Scott - Brooklyn, NY

Related Stories

Phantogram Expands 'Memory Of A Day' Album

Phantogram Share New Song 'Earthshaker'

Phantogram Teams Up With Whethan For 'In My Head'

Phantogram Return With 'All A Mystery'

News > Phantogram