Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'

(The Syn) Southern-based rock outfit Fallen Within has released a new powerful, raw single for "Worlds Apart" featuring rock giants Saliva. The latest single is available via Judge & Jury Records, an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson second to none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of Three Days Grace). Listen to "World's Apart" on all digital streaming platforms.

Derek Brandon of Fallen Within shares "The song is a reflection of a band member's battle with cancer-fighting with everything he has while feeling worlds apart.

"The lyric 'The sickness taking over me is tearing me down' stands out because so many people can connect to that struggle in their own stages of the fight. We want this song to remind people that they're not alone-there are countless others fighting alongside them."

Built around emotionally charged songwriting, expressive vocals, layered guitars, and a tight, dynamic rhythm section, Fallen Within fuses the weight of modern hard rock with melodic intensity, delivering a blend that feels both familiar and unmistakably their own.

Their work on the road has taken them across the country, performing with national touring acts and making their mark on regional festivals. They also maintain a long-standing relationship with Bobby Amaru and Saliva, strengthened through years of mutual support, shared stages, and touring connections.

Today, Fallen Within continues pushing forward-writing, recording, and performing music rooted in the experiences that shaped them and the collective energy that's kept them moving for more than two decades.

Fallen Within will be sharing the stage with Saliva on December 27 for the Clash of the Coliseum Festival at Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, MO.

