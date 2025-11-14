Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'

(Atom Splitter) 22x platinum rock band Skillet have released their first-ever Christmas recording, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," accompanied by a powerful and moving music video, which was also featured in social collab with FOX & Friends.

The release caps off a massive year that included packed shows across Europe last summer and a sold-out Central and South American tour in Mexico City, Lima, Buenos Aires, and Santiago, which preceded the November 6 launch of "The Awakening Tour" with Jeremy Camp.

Fans can tune in on YouTube on December 2 to join SKILLET for A Rock Feed Christmas Special - an evening of music, conversation, and surprises. The event will feature a special live Q&A with U.S. military veterans, presented in partnership with VET TIX, a nonprofit organization the band has long supported. This season, SKILLET are spotlighting VET TIX alongside St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to encourage continued giving and awareness.

