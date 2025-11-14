Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'

(Atom Splitter) 22x platinum rock band Skillet have released their first-ever Christmas recording, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel," accompanied by a powerful and moving music video, which was also featured in social collab with FOX & Friends.
The release caps off a massive year that included packed shows across Europe last summer and a sold-out Central and South American tour in Mexico City, Lima, Buenos Aires, and Santiago, which preceded the November 6 launch of "The Awakening Tour" with Jeremy Camp.
Fans can tune in on YouTube on December 2 to join SKILLET for A Rock Feed Christmas Special - an evening of music, conversation, and surprises. The event will feature a special live Q&A with U.S. military veterans, presented in partnership with VET TIX, a nonprofit organization the band has long supported. This season, SKILLET are spotlighting VET TIX alongside St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to encourage continued giving and awareness.
Skillet Reveal 2026 Spring Tour Dates
Skillet Share 'Ash in the Wind [LIVE]'
SKILLET Announce Kingdom Of Rock Book
Skillet Stream 'Not Afraid' Lyric Video As Revolution Arrives
Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video- Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'- Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- more
Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more
Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'- GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video- New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album
Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'
Queen Continue The Path To A Night At The Opera Video Series
Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'
Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'
The Dead Daisies Unleash Live At Stonedead
Men Without Hats Release New Album 'On The Moon'
Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'