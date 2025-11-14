Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'

(MCA) NEEDTOBREATHE has released their new track "Where You Call Home" via MCA. Produced by GRAMMY-winner Dave Cobb, the track reflects a bittersweet longing for one's place in this world, anchored by rich harmonies and delicate instrumentation.
Of the song, frontman/songwriter Bear Rinehart stated, "'Where You Call Home' isn't necessarily about a place. It's about the rituals, and reminders that pull us back to who we really are. Life makes it easy to forget about what matters while we're chasing some future we think is supposed to be. I think it's always been dangerous to buy into the lie that freedom somehow means being untethered. In my experience, it's a lonely place out there alone."
"Where You Call Home" follows the release of "Momma Loves Me" featuring rising Southern Rock band The Red Clay Strays. The song dives into themes of personal struggle, redemption and resilience. Billboard stated "the two groups wrap their soulful, gospel music-tinged harmonies around this song of forgiveness, grace and gratefulness...[their] blend is strikingly powerful," while Music Row said "the track serves as a reminder of hope, resilience, and the power of music to connect generations." The two bands also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into how they created "Momma Loves Me" in a mini-doc that premiered on Rolling Stone, who raved "the song taps into the shared beliefs and upbringings at the heart of both NEEDTOBREATHE and Red Clay Strays, two groups that have never shied away from their faith."
NEEDTOBREATHE's pair of new singles are a sample of new music to come, offering a glimpse of the band's continued evolution while staying true to the spirit that has driven their two-decade career. Their Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour continues throughout the year and into 2026, with upcoming stops in Cincinnati, Madison, Knoxville, Jacksonville, Milwaukee, Colorado Springs, and San Antonio among many others. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.
NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour:
11/14 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium *
11/15 - Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium *
11/16 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *
11/18 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theater
11/19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center *
11/21 - Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
11/22 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Early Show)
11/22 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Late Show) *
11/23 - Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater *
12/04 - Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center - Performance Hall
12/05 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater
12/06 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre *
12/07 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre (Early Show) *
12/07 - Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre (Late Show) *
01/29 - Miami/Caribbean @ The Rock Boat - Cruise **
01/30 - Miami/Caribbean @ The Rock Boat - Cruise **
01/31 - Miami/Caribbean @ The Rock Boat - Cruise **
02/01 - Miami/Caribbean @ The Rock Boat - Cruise **
02/02 - Miami/Caribbean @ The Rock Boat - Cruise **
02/04 - Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
02/05 - Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe *
02/06 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Cafe
02/07 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
02/12 - Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall
02/13 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
02/14 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
02/15 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre
02/17 - Louisville, KY @ Brown Theatre
02/19 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
02/20 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
02/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
02/22 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
02/26 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
02/27 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
02/28 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center *
03/01 - Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall
03/03 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
03/05 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
03/06 - San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for Performing Arts
03/07 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Auditorium
* Sold Out
** Non-Acoustic Shows
