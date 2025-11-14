Summer Walker Shares 'FMT' Video As New Album Arrives

(Interscope) Summer Walker has officially released her highly anticipated third studio album, Finally Over It, available on all platforms now. Out now via LVRN/Interscope Records, the album marks the final chapter of the trilogy that began with 2019's landmark Over It and continued with 2021's chart-topping Still Over It. The release arrives during a milestone moment in her career, as "Heart Of A Woman" secures two Grammy nominations for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Arguably Summer's most liberated, self-possessed era yet, this release showcases her evolution as both a woman and an artist. It follows weeks of viral momentum sparked by Summer's inventive rollout, including a 90s-inspired hotline commercial, blurred digital covers across DSPs, and a playful lie detector test confirming fan-theory-fueled features. She also launched the Finally Over It escape room in Atlanta and sent a Finally Over It dump truck on tour around the city to collect fans' old belongings from ex-boyfriends. Earlier this week, Walker announced the album's collaborators with a wedding reception-themed seating chart and video, unveiling the producers and artists featured, including Chris Brown, Latto, Mariah the Scientist, Bryson Tiller, Teddy Swims, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Brent Faiyaz, 21 Savage, Anderson.Paak, The Dream, Jeremih, Troy Taylor, Bryan-Michael Cox, Nineteen85, Ant Clemons, Jean Baptiste, and more.

The album, structured as a dual-disc experience, is presented in two parts. For Better and For Worse charts the highs, lows, contradictions, and lessons of love, offering Summer's most unapologetic and unfiltered storytelling yet. Split into two emotional worlds, the project delivers a raw look at modern dating: protect your peace or trade love for stability. For Better leans into reflection and self-worth, while For Worse imagines a life where luxury can replace intimacy. Across 18 tracks, Summer weighs her options and closes one of R&B's most compelling trilogies with her boldest statement yet.

Alongside the album release, Summer also released the official video for "FMT" directed by Child. Set in a deserted, almost spiritual landscape, the visual opens with Summer sitting in a bath surrounded by women as an older woman speaks over her, grounding the moment in ancestry and release: "This water remembers your first cry, your first breath, and it knows the weight of my arms when they first held you, and now it learns to let you go."

