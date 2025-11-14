The Dead Daisies Unleash Live At Stonedead

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies are thrilled to announce the release of a powerful new live album and ambitious plans for the years ahead. Following a highly successful run of UK dates earlier this year, the band's electrifying closing performance at the Stonedead Festival is now immortalized.
Today, November 14th, 2025, the raw, high-voltage energy of that night is unleashed with the digital release of Live At Stonedead. This isn't a polished studio trick - it's pure, unadulterated Daisies power, capturing the grit and atmosphere The Dead Daisies are known for.
"We were pumped to wrap up a great UK Tour at the Stonedead Festival in Newark. It turned out to be such a great show we decided to release it for you guys. The audience was fired up and it was an awesome night of Rock! Hope you enjoy this and see ya again as soon as possible" - Doug Aldrich
The Daisies aren't slowing down. Their immediate focus for 2026 will be returning to the studio to begin writing and recording their next album, expected to deliver another round of the band's signature hard-hitting rock.
Then, in 2027, the group will hit the road for an extensive tour across Europe, UK and the United States, bringing new music and fan favorites to stages worldwide.
Fans can experience the performance now with the live video for "Long Way To Go - Live At Stonedead" below:
