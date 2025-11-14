The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album

(UMe) Nearly five decades after its original release, The Rolling Stones celebrate their groundbreaking 1976 album Black and Blue with a definitive Super Deluxe Box Set, available now worldwide via Interscope/UMe. Originally released in April 1976, Black and Blue marked a bold new chapter for the band and now returns in a stunning, remixed and expanded package across multiple formats.

Available as a 5LP vinyl box set and a 4CD box set, both editions include a Blu-ray disc, a 100-page hardback book, and a replica tour poster. A limited 5LP edition on exclusive black and blue marbled vinyl is also available via select online retailers, alongside streamlined 2-disc and 1-disc formats on both vinyl and CD. Additionally, a limited 1LP zoetrope vinyl edition is available today here.

Black and Blue is the Stones' 13th studio album, the first following the departure of former guitarist Mick Taylor who was eventually replaced by Ronnie Wood. The recording sessions famously served as auditions with guitar greats Harvey Mandel, Wayne Perkins, Jeff Beck, and Robert A. Johnson all contributing. Ultimately, free from commitments to The Faces, it was Ronnie Wood who joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts & Bill Wyman as a bona fide Rolling Stone appearing on three tracks. Soon after Ronnie officially signed up for the band's US tour, starting his continuing tenure with the group across five decades with multiple live & studio albums and dozens of Stones groundbreaking world tours. In a brand-new interview included in the new box set, Ronnie reflects on joining the band in 1976 with these words - "Right then, this is where I'm meant to be."

Musically, Black and Blue showcased The Rolling Stones' adventurous spirit by infusing reggae, funk, and soul into their signature rock sound. The swaggering "Hot Stuff," the driving "Hand of Fate," the poignant ballad hit single "Fool to Cry," fan favorite "Memory Motel" plus "Melody" featuring the talents of Billy Preston a heavy contributor to the whole album. Black and Blue was the second to be self-produced, credited to 'The Glimmer Twins' a pseudonym used by Jagger and Richards for their roles as producers. On release it went to number one on the USA album chart and stayed there for four consecutive weeks gaining immediate platinum status while in the UK Black and Blue went to number 2 in May 1976.

The Black and Blue 2025 reissue features a brand new mix by acclaimed producer Steven Wilson, alongside a six-track disc of previously unreleased recordings, including the Jagger/Richards composition "I Love Ladies" which is available to listen to now here, plus a high-energy take on Shirley & Company's "Shame, Shame, Shame." Also included are four amazing Stones instrumental jams from the 1975 sessions featuring the guest guitarists.

In addition and a must for Stones fans is a full live concert recording from the bands celebrated six night residency at London's Earls Court Exhibition Centre, where they were joined onstage by Ian Stewart, Billy Preston, and Ollie Brown - all of whom had contributed to the studio album.

The accompanying Blu-ray disc offers a previously unreleased TV broadcast of the Stones' 1976 show at Les Abattoirs in Paris, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound mixes of both the studio album and the live Earls Court concert. All audio content is also available in high-resolution stereo. Rounding out the Super Deluxe Box Set is a 100-page hardback book featuring a brand new essay by recognized Stones expert Paul Sexton, exclusive photographs from the album sessions and tour, and a replica poster from the 1976 Paris concert.

