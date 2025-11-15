Annie Bosko Teams With Amy Grant For 'God Winks'

(EBM) On the heels of the release of her debut album California Cowgirl, rising singer-songwriter Annie Bosko is joined by six-time GRAMMY and 26-time Dove Award winner Amy Grant for a powerful rendition of "God Winks," available now via QHMG/Stone Country Records.

"God Winks" was born out of a season of reflection for Bosko. After returning home to recover from vocal cord surgery just as the pandemic began, she found herself questioning her next steps. She decided she would return to Nashville only when she booked a gig, which led to a chance encounter with Amy Grant and Vince Gill.

"If you've ever been in the presence of Amy Grant, it truly feels like you're experiencing an angel in human form," shares Bosko of her collaborator. "I respect her art just as much as I respect her as a human being.

"Amy and Vince were both 'God Winks' in my life, as divine reminders to keep going at a time when I felt lost. In an industry that can be cold and ruthless, they embody faith and integrity. Amy's voice carries such warmth - it feels like a 'God Wink,' reminding you that no matter what you're going through, God's got your back."

"There's an old phrase that says 'expect the unexpected,'" adds Grant. "In the daily rhythm of life, we all experience moments that weren't planned for or anticipated; and the same holds true when grace and mercy show up in unexpected places. Any situation can be turned around with even a small act of kindness and love."

Written by Bosko with Rachel Thibodeau, Jet Harvey and Michael Wilkes, and produced by Trent Willmon, the track serves as a tender reminder that even during our darkest or most uncertain moments, we're never truly alone:

I saw a hummingbird outside of my window

I knew it was her just sayin' hello

Been 7 long years to the day He called her home

I pulled that ole six string outta the case

The same one she gave me when I turned 8

Been a long time since I wanted to play

Or even had a song to sing

God winks, right outta nowhere

Just to let you know He's still there

When it's looking like nobody cares

God winks, In funny times and places

When all the dreams you wish feel wasted

When you think your ship's about to sink, God winks

Featuring 19 songs and over half penned by Bosko, California Cowgirl "interlocks toughness, confidence, heartbreak and ambition, while interweaving moments from her own story of a West Coast farmer's daughter who chased her dreams to Nashville," boasts Billboard, while praising of the Golden State native, "Bosko's creative vision is matched by her work ethic."

"Annie has been honing her craft and building her career with authenticity and style," lauds Celeb Secrets, as Entertainment Focus opines the project "is a big, bold statement of intent from an artist who refuses to be pigeonholed."

On Monday, November 24, Bosko will perform the National Anthem at Levi's Stadium for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers game, following her performance at Chief's on Broadway in Nashville for the Quartz Hill Music Group Takeover on November 17.

