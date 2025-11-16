Ashley Cooke Releases Her Brand-New Project 'Ace'

(align) Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music's powerhouse country artist, songwriter and breakout star, Ashley Cooke, releases her brand-new project, ace - listen here. The project bridges the gap between her debut and sophomore albums, spanning nine deeply personal tracks and featuring five brand-new songs. Among them is the long-awaited official release of fan-favorite "baby blues," which has already earned over 20 million views across TikTok UGC, and her latest single "the hell you are," which recently debuted as #1 most added on country radio.

Says Ashley on ace, "This 9 song project means more to me than anything I've done thus far. It's not my sophomore record quite yet... it's more of a bridge to it. A chronological story, a concept record about the deeply personal parts of the last 2.5 years (since my debut record). It's conversations with my friends/favorite cowriters about very real topics during a chapter that changed me to my core. Here is my heart in 9 tracks. Handle with care. Welcome to ace."

Ashley is set for a string of high-profile live moments in celebration of ace. She'll take the stage tonight at the Grand Ole Opry as part of its OPRY 100 series alongside Kelsea Ballerini and LANY, followed by a performance at Red Bull Jukebox Nashville at The Pinnacle tomorrow with Treaty Oak Revival, Kashus Culpepper, and Carter Faith. On Monday, 11/17, Ashley will perform "the hell you are" on The TODAY Show on NBC during the 10AM ET hour, before stepping into the ring at WWE Monday Night RAW to perform "God Bless America" at Madison Square Garden for John Cena's final New York City match. On December 1, Ashley will perform for ACM Lifting Lives presents Ashley Cooke and Friends at The Listening Room Cafe in Nashville.

Ashley kicked off the year headlining her Your Place Tour and joining Kane Brown on the road, earned an ACM nomination for New Female Artist, and released "All I Forgot" with Joe Jonas. Following a jam-packed CMA Fest, she dropped her fiery anthem "the hell you are" and starred alongside the Rizzler in a Hardee's commercial. Ashley toured extensively throughout the year with Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Dustin Lynch, Brad Paisley, Lee Brice, Dylan Scott, and more, while also headlining select shows and performing at major festivals.

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Ashley Cooke Releases Her Brand-New Project 'Ace'

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