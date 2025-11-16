CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso Earn 5 Latin Grammy Awards

(Orienteer) On a historic night, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso once again confirmed that their artistic pursuit has resonated across the entire continent. With 5 awards earned at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, the Argentine duo took the stage in Las Vegas to celebrate a moment that transcends genres and borders: that of a generation that sees in their music a form of freedom and reinvention.

With 10 nominations, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as two of the most-nominated artists of the night - an unprecedented achievement for an Argentine project. In the end, they took home 5 trophies: BEST SHORT FORM MUSIC VIDEO (#TETAS), BEST LONG FORM MUSIC VIDEO (PAPOTA), BEST POP SONG (EL DÍA DEL AMIGO), BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM (PAPOTA), and BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG (#TETAS), distinctions that reflect both the strength of their artistic vision and the reach their music achieved this year.

Last night, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso literally climbed to the top of their own universe at the Latin GRAMMYs. In a staging as unusual as it was unforgettable, they performed a medley of hits from atop two giant mountains shaped like the icons from their Tiny Desk session: the blue hat for Paco and the furry vest with red hearts for CA7RIEL. As "IMPOSTOR," "LA QUE PUEDE, PUEDE," and their two Song of the Year nominees - "#TETAS" and "EL DÍA DEL AMIGO" - played, a row of muscled chads stitched together more costume pieces at full speed, adding them to the landscape in real time. Between irony and celebration of the viral phenomenon sparked by Tiny Desk, the duo turned their performance into a cult scene - one of those moments that go down in Latin GRAMMY history.

What began as a joke in the PAPOTA short film - where the fictional producer Gymbaland promised he would win them a Latin Chaddy and make them "the most important Latin artists in the United States" - ended up becoming a prophecy. From parody to real awards, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso succeeded precisely by bringing the humor and irony that define them to the forefront in a bold, personal, unclassifiable EP.

Throughout 2025, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso toured the world with the PAPOTA Tour, the most extensive and ambitious tour of their career. From Coachella and Glastonbury to Roskilde, Fuji Rock, Outside Lands, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and six editions of Lollapalooza across the Americas and Europe, the duo brought their vision to the world's major stages, recently closing the circle at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires - where this era began with the BA-O MARÍA show - after accompanying Kendrick Lamar on his Latin American tour.

With this stunning night at the Latin GRAMMYs, the duo is now just shy of wrapping up the most intense year of their career - and they've just been nominated for the GRAMMYs, news that further expands the reach of their global phenomenon. Nominated for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, we'll have to wait until February 1st to see if they meet the same fate at the main edition, held in Los Angeles. But one thing is certain: the world will be hearing much more from this duo that keeps hitting the mark, with a spirit as daring as it is capable of winning over an ever-growing audience.

Related Stories

News > CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso