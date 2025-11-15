Cameron Whitcomb Rocks 'Problem' For Amazon Music

(Atlantic) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb has announced The Hard Way (Deluxe), a newly expanded edition of his long-awaited debut album, The Hard Way, available now via Atlantic Records.

The Hard Way (Deluxe) adds five very special bonus tracks, including "End of the Morning," a previously unheard collaboration with indie folk artist Evan Honer, as well as the brand-new album highlight, "Problem," joined today by an exclusive "Amazon Music presents" live performance.

Amazon Music presents is an intimate pre-recorded performance series designed to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work and unique style-whether it be a new single, upcoming album, deep cut, or reimagined classic.

Created with producer Jack Riley (Knox, Grace VanderWaal), along with Cal Shapiro (Alex Warren, Timeflies) and Nolan Sipe (Benson Boone, Alex Warren), The Hard Way debuted as #1 Country album in Whitcomb's home country of Canada, earning Gold certification and quickly surpassing 100 million streams nationwide thanks to such emotionally raw singles as the breakout fan favorite "Quitter," the brutally self-aware "Hundred Mile High," the defiant "Options," the hopeful "Fragile," the gut-punching title track, and the chart-climbing hit, "Medusa, the latter now joined by a live performance video streaming HERE. A deeply personal look at Whitcomb's turbulent journey - from early struggles with addiction to his remarkable recovery and personal growth - the album is further anchored by the powerful tribute to his mom, "Call For You," written as a tribute to his mom.

With over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify, 3M+ followers across social platforms, and 600M+ global streams to date, Whitcomb is riding high in what's proven to be a landmark 2025 for the Nanaimo, BC-based artist. Recently named the 2025 recipient of CMA's Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award, recognizing outstanding achievements by a Country Music artist who is originally based internationally. Whitcomb was among the big winners at the 2025 CCMA Awards, taking home the "Breakthrough Artist of the Year" and "Fans' Choice" awards amidst six total nominations.

