Chayce Beckham Shares New Ballad 'Holdin' You, Lovin' You'

(BBR) 2025 Opry NextStage artist and #1 hitmaker Chayce Beckham returns with the romantic "Holdin' You, Lovin' You." Currently out on tour with Warren Zeiders, the PLATINUM-selling newlywed surprised his wife with the tender ballad when he proposed.
"This is such a special song for us. It's about holding onto the ones you love," shares Beckham. Earlier this fall, the Beckhams eloped to Las Vegas to be married by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Promising his wife that their love is forever, Beckham sings:
Oh so I'ma keep on holdin' you, lovin' you
Doin' all the things that I wanted for so long
Yeah I, I know it's late, I'm sorry babe
But I don't wanna wait 'cause I've waited far too long
When all I could give you was a song
Somehow you kept hangin' on
So I'll keep on holdin' you, lovin' you
Marrying his blues-soaked tone with timeless, rustic lyricism, Beckham is evolving as a storyteller whose authentic grit and contemporary edge continue to draw parallels to the infamous depth of Johnny Cash and outlaw style of Waylon Jennings.
"The poster child for impactful and meaningful country music" (Entertainment Focus), the doting new song follows his acclaimed debut album, Bad For Me, #1 smash "23" and hauntingly deep "Ocean Blue" that Country Central praised as "a good ole' country song through and through," marking "the most exciting chapter of his career yet."
