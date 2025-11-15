Ciara Returns With New Single 'Nice N' Sweet'

(JONESWORKS) Ciara returns with her highly anticipated new single "Nice N' Sweet" featuring Ghanaian sensation Moliy and Nigerian hitmaker Oxlade. The Afrobeats-infused pop record is available now via Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME) across all streaming platforms.
Written by Ciara, MOLIY, Oxlade, Courtlin Jabrae, Christopher Chan, and Kwaku Etwi, and produced by Shyne and Lucky Jones, "Nice N' Sweet" blends lush melodies, infectious percussion, and sultry vocal interplay, a signature of Ciara's genre-bending, global artistry. Her recent visit to Lagos Fashion Week allowed her to celebrate the city's vibrant culture and creative energy, reinforcing her love for African music and collaborations that bring that authentic spirit to the track.
"I wanted to make something that feels like sunshine- something that connects us through movement and energy," says Ciara. "Working with Moliy and Oxlade brought such a beautiful, authentic spirit to the record. It's Nice... and Sweet- just like the feeling I hope people get when they hear it."
Following the success of her critically acclaimed album CiCi and global smash single "Low", "Nice N' Sweet" marks the next chapter in Ciara's continued musical evolution. The record nods to her deep love for Afrobeats and global collaboration, while staying true to her signature blend of R&B, pop, and captivating rhythm.
