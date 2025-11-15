Coi Leray Taps Skrilla For 'Lick Back' Remix

(Epic) Coi Leray -the GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum hitmaker- releases the official remix for her single, "Lick Back." She's joined by rising Philly rapper, Skrilla, who is currently going viral for his breakout hit "Doot Doot," which sparked the trending TikTok phrase, "6 7." "Lick Back" originally appeared on Coi's What Happened To Forever? EP earlier this year. Todays' release includes an edgy, menacing video directed by OSKH, featuring Coi and Skrilla standing on business, asserting their place in the game.

In recent weeks, her latest single, "Act Like You Know," featuring Shoreline Mafia, has been climbing up the American radio charts and she joined Shoreline Maria onstage during their recent headlining, hometown show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Coi Leray is in her PINKSWEATSUITS era and she is gearing up for the project's release. She set the tone with "Pink Money," a single featuring Chicago rap mainstay, G Herbo, and one of underground rap's foremost female stars, Bktherula. Billboard spotlighted "Pink Money" as one of the "must-hear songs" of the week, writing that "Coi Leray has entered a new era since becoming a mother," while UPROXX gave their praise and said that Coi is "only continuing to grow as an artist." Her recent releases and collaborations continue to highlight Coi's unique ability to blend her infectious, universal appeal with a variety of rap voices and subcultures.

Born in Boston and raised in New Jersey, Coi Leray has developed into one of the most personable stars in music, infusing her rap-sung ballads and sharp-witted lyrics with the emotions and accounts of the real-life experiences that inspire her art. From 2022 to 2023, Coi released two albums, Trendsetter and Coi, that produced three RIAA Gold records, the double-platinum "No More Parties," and the smash hit, "Players," her biggest hit to date. The latter earned a Top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and a "Best Rap Performance" GRAMMY nomination. Beyond music, Coi's impact extends into fashion, culture and entrepreneurship, having worked with brands like FENDI, Saint Laurent, McDonalds, the WNBA, and SKIMS, and in her humanitarian efforts with her Camp Courage World Foundation. Her magnetic persona and natural instincts for creating viral moments have propelled her music's widespread appeal, and an impressive journey that began in 2018 is entering a new chapter via her new label home of Epic Records. This new partnership, launched in 2025, was marked by the release of Coi's intensely personal project, What Happened to Forever EP.

