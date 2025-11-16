Country Music Hall of Fame Hosts Concert Celebrating 'Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising'

(CMHOF) Last night, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum hosted a sold-out concert celebrating the opening of its newest exhibition Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising.
The concert in the museum's CMA Theater featured artists and musicians involved in or inspired by Muscle Shoals' musical legacy. Performers included Jimmy Hall, Tiera Kennedy, Bettye LaVette, Wendy Moten, Spooner Oldham, Dan Penn, Maggie Rose, Shenandoah, Candi Staton and John Paul White. A house band of Muscle Shoals aces was led by guitarist Will McFarlane.
The concert was filmed and will be released later on the museum's website and YouTube channel. Performances included:
"I'm Your Puppet" - Dan Penn
"You Left the Water Running" - Dan Penn
"Do Right Woman, Do Right Man" - Wendy Moten
"I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)" - Wendy Moten
"I Still Want to Be Your Baby (Take Me Like I Am)"- Bettye LaVette
"Souvenirs" - Bettye LaVette
"When a Man Loves a Woman" - Jimmy Hall
"Land of 1000 Dances" - Jimmy Hall
"Two Dozen Roses"- Shenandoah
"The Church on Cumberland Road" - Shenandoah
"You Better Move On" - John Paul White
"We've Got Tonight" - John Paul White
"I'm Just a Prisoner (Of Your Good Lovin')" - Candi Staton
"Wild Horses" - Tiera Kennedy
"I'd Rather Go Blind" - Tiera Kennedy
"Chain of Fools" - Maggie Rose
"I'll Take You There" - Maggie Rose
"Mustang Sally" and "Sweet Home Alabama" - Jimmy Hall, Tiera Kennedy, Bettye LaVette, Maggie Rose, Candi Staton and John Paul White
The band for the evening included bandleader McFarlane, Mark Beckett (drums), Mickey Buckins (percussion), Kelvin Holly (guitar), Clayton Ivey (keys), Shoals Sisters Marie Lewey and Cindy Richardson-Walker (background vocals), Bob Wray (bass) and Brad Guin, Steve Herrman, Jim Hoke and Charles Rose (horns).
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