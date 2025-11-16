Despised Icon Team With Tom Barber and Scott Ian Lewis For 'Reaper'

(Nuclear Blast) Despised Icon are back with Shadow Work (Nuclear Blast Records), their savage seventh album! A masterclass of relentless speed, crushing grooves, and morbid melodies, it's the band's most dynamic and uncompromising effort to date

Despised Icon drops 'Reaper,' a new collaboration of deathcore titans, featuring Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin) and Scott Ian Lewis (Carnifex). True to their signature style, the song delivers morbid melodies and massive grooves with relentless intensity.

The band is currently touring the U.S. with headliners Sanguisugabogg. The 22-date trek includes Defeated Sanity, and Corpse Pile as support and will conclude on November 30th in Columbus, OH. Following the tour, the band will headline 2 sold-out hometown shows on December 6th and 7th at Club Soda.

11.14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

11.15 Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

11.17 Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11.18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11.19 Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut

11.21 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11.22 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11.23 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11.25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11.26 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11.28 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11.29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11.30 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

DESPISED ICON only

12.06 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *sold out*

12.07 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *sold out*

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