Despised Icon Team With Tom Barber and Scott Ian Lewis For 'Reaper'

(Nuclear Blast) Despised Icon are back with Shadow Work (Nuclear Blast Records), their savage seventh album! A masterclass of relentless speed, crushing grooves, and morbid melodies, it's the band's most dynamic and uncompromising effort to date
Despised Icon drops 'Reaper,' a new collaboration of deathcore titans, featuring Tom Barber (Chelsea Grin) and Scott Ian Lewis (Carnifex). True to their signature style, the song delivers morbid melodies and massive grooves with relentless intensity.
The band is currently touring the U.S. with headliners Sanguisugabogg. The 22-date trek includes Defeated Sanity, and Corpse Pile as support and will conclude on November 30th in Columbus, OH. Following the tour, the band will headline 2 sold-out hometown shows on December 6th and 7th at Club Soda.
11.14 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
11.15 Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
11.17 Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11.18 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11.19 Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut
11.21 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11.22 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11.23 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11.25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11.26 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
11.28 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11.29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11.30 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
DESPISED ICON only
12.06 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *sold out*
12.07 Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *sold out*
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