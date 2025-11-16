Eric Clapton And Chaka Khan Team For 'The Thrill Is Gone' For B.B. King's Blues Summit 100

(PPR) Joe Bonamassa returns with B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, Vol. III, the next five songs from the landmark tribute project honoring what would have been B.B. King's 100th birthday. Out today via KTBA Records, this new volume features five inspired collaborations that capture the spirit, range, and legacy of the King of the Blues: "Sweet Little Angel" feat. Buddy Guy, "Don't You Want A Man Like Me" feat. Larkin Poe, "Heartbreaker" feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales, "Watch Yourself" feat. Jimmie Vaughan, and "When It All Comes Down (I'll Still Be Around)" feat. Larry McCray.

Today, Bonamassa also revealed details for one of the project's most anticipated collaborations - "The Thrill Is Gone," featuring Chaka Khan and Eric Clapton. The pairing of the powerhouse vocalist and guitar legend marks a historic moment within B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, bringing together two of the most influential artists ever to interpret King's timeless classic. The track will be released with the full album on February 6th.

Leading the Vol. III release is "Sweet Little Angel" featuring Buddy Guy, paired with a new music video that interweaves archival and live footage of B.B. King and Buddy performing - a poignant celebration of their friendship and shared musical lineage. "Buddy Guy is obviously the first call you make when putting this project together, and 'Sweet Little Angel' was his preferred song," says co-producer Josh Smith. "This take shows you why Buddy is the living legend he is. Our most important living blues artist. In regards to the track, both Buddy's vocal and guitar playing are from the same live track. No messing around, old school. The Real Deal indeed!!!"

"Don't You Want A Man Like Me" features the powerhouse duo Larkin Poe reimagining one of King's most playful songs with swagger and soul. "Larkin Poe are such a talented pair, and they both killed this track," says Smith. "They brought such a unique spin and attitude to the original that flips it on its head. Mostly, it's just such a fun rocking track. The vocals are incredible as is the lap steel guitar solo!!"

On "Heartbreaker," Eric Gales and Trombone Shorty deliver one of the project's most explosive moments. "Man, Trombone Shorty and Eric Gales together?!?! What a combo," Smith says. "So much talent. Shorty kills the vocals and plays all the horns on the song, and Eric does what he does!!! Pays tribute to B.B. while always being himself. This one just came together magically!!"

"Watch Yourself" finds Texas blues legend Jimmie Vaughan at his most relaxed and soulful. "What an honor to have Jimmie Vaughan," says Smith. "This is one of my favorite B.B. shuffles ever, and Jimmie brought so much fun and attitude to it. Jimmie also cared so much about the track that he recorded his own horn section unprompted (not knowing we were going to add the horns later anyway)! So cool and such a great performance."

The volume closes with "When It All Comes Down (I'll Still Be Around)" featuring Larry McCray. "This song is a personal favorite from B.B.'s magical 60's/70's era," says Smith. "Larry is truly the top of the heap, the greatest contemporary bluesman in the world. We just knew he would kill this song, and he does nothing less. The best!!!"

Produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 continues to unfold in monthly installments through February 2026, culminating in the full 32-track album's release on February 6th. With the blessing of the B.B. King Estate, The B.B. King Music Company, and the King family, Bonamassa and team set out to unite generations of artists who have been shaped by King's influence.

"When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues - he was the sun which all planets rotated around," says Bonamassa. "You only get one shot to do this correctly. And I think we nailed it."

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