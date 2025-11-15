Great American Ghost Share 'Scars' Visualizer

(Sharptone) Great American Ghost have dropped the visualizer for the brand new standalone single 'Scars'. The new song follows the summer release of Great American Ghost's cover of Deftones' classic 'Hole in the Earth' from 2006's Saturday Night Wrist.

"'Scars' was the heaviest song we recorded during the Tragedy of The Commons sessions," says Ethan Harrison. "When we looked back at everything we'd made, this one stood out - it had a different kind of energy, something we knew people needed to hear, but in its own space.

"Releasing it separately feels right; it gives the song the weight and focus it deserves. This is the angriest side of the Tragedy of The Commons era. Prepare yourself."

'SCARS' also lands as the band is currently on the road for a headline North American tour featuring labelmates Saltwound. All dates, which run through early December, are below.

GREAT AMERICAN GHOST USA TOUR: WITH SALTWOUND:

11/14 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay

11/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

11/16 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

11/17 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club

11/18 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

11/20 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

11/21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

11/22 - Denver, CO - Federal Theatre

11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

11/26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (The Funhouse)

11/28 - Portland, OR - Twilight

11/29 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides

11/30 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall

12/1 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

12/3 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It

12/4 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

12/5 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

12/6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

12/7 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

12/8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

12/9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

12/10 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall

12/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

12/12 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

