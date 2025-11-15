Great American Ghost Share 'Scars' Visualizer

(Sharptone) Great American Ghost have dropped the visualizer for the brand new standalone single 'Scars'. The new song follows the summer release of Great American Ghost's cover of Deftones' classic 'Hole in the Earth' from 2006's Saturday Night Wrist.
"'Scars' was the heaviest song we recorded during the Tragedy of The Commons sessions," says Ethan Harrison. "When we looked back at everything we'd made, this one stood out - it had a different kind of energy, something we knew people needed to hear, but in its own space.
"Releasing it separately feels right; it gives the song the weight and focus it deserves. This is the angriest side of the Tragedy of The Commons era. Prepare yourself."
'SCARS' also lands as the band is currently on the road for a headline North American tour featuring labelmates Saltwound. All dates, which run through early December, are below.
GREAT AMERICAN GHOST USA TOUR: WITH SALTWOUND:
11/14 - Birmingham, AL - WorkPlay
11/15 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
11/16 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
11/17 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
11/18 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
11/20 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
11/21 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
11/22 - Denver, CO - Federal Theatre
11/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
11/26 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (The Funhouse)
11/28 - Portland, OR - Twilight
11/29 - Sacramento, CA - Old Ironsides
11/30 - Las Vegas, NV - Eagle Aerie Hall
12/1 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
12/3 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It
12/4 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
12/5 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
12/6 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
12/7 - Covington, KY - Madison Live
12/8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
12/9 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar
12/10 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall
12/11 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
12/12 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
Great American Ghost Share Video For Cover Of Deftones' 'Hole in The Earth'
Great American Ghost Share 'Echoes Of War'
Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video- Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'- Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- more
Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more
Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'- GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video- New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album
Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'
Queen Continue The Path To A Night At The Opera Video Series
Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'
Skillet Share Video For Their First Christmas Track 'O Come, O Come Emmanuel'
The Dead Daisies Unleash Live At Stonedead
Men Without Hats Release New Album 'On The Moon'
Brother Cane Return With 'In This Means War'