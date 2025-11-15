Gwen Stefani Gets Festive With Original Holiday Song 'Hot Cocoa'

(Interscope) GRAMMY Award-winning pop icon Gwen Stefani releases "Hot Cocoa," a new original holiday song. "Hot Cocoa" is available now at all digital retailers. Gwen's two new holiday songs - "Hot Cocoa" and the recently released "Shake The Snow Globe" are featured on a new version of Gwen's chart-topping holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Deluxe Edition - 2025), available today exclusively on Amazon.

Released earlier this month, "Shake The Snow Globe (from "Oh. What. Fun.") (Amazon Music Original)," is an original holiday track written, co-produced, and performed by Gwen for the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios holiday comedy 'Oh. What. Fun' premiering globally on December 3 on Prime Video. Fans can stream both the song and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can also check out its music video, directed by Mike Ho, exclusively on the Amazon Music app.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas originally debuted on Billboard's Top Seasonal Albums chart in 2017 and featured six originals, including the title track with Blake Shelton, and six classic holiday tunes. 2018 saw the release of You Make It Feel Like Christmas Deluxe Edition featuring five added songs, including originals "Cheer For The Elves" and "Secret Santa" written by Gwen Stefani, Justin Tranter, and busbee, as well as covers of classics "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Winter Wonderland," and "Feliz Navidad ft. Mon Laferte."

