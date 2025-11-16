Ivor Novello Nominated Nia Smith Returns With New Single 'Limit'

(Mercury Records) Ivor Novello nominated British Musician Nia Smith has returned with her new single 'Limit'. Built out of a James Blake sample of 'Limit To Your Love' (the piano and the pitched up vocal refrain) from his cover of Feist's original song of the same name.

On 'Limit' Nia Smith speaks on her feelings in a struggling relationship. Starting with a blues-esque piano, Nia's voice is soulful and filled with authority. She is able to give the desperate lyrics a power and self-determination that makes the song an ultimatum rather than a powerless plea. The skill of Nia's delivery is one of the many artistic traits that sets her apart.

Nia shares her thoughts on 'Limit': "Limit was definitely the hardest to get over the line, it's been in the making for over a year. we went through about 4 different choruses and countless versions of the song lol. But I think that makes it even more rewarding now it's out. I tried sampling for the first time which was fun and challenging. Limit is a song for the people who've had enough and have come to terms with letting go."

In the year since putting out Give Up The Fear, her impressive first EP, Nia has been learning a lot about herself. The Brixton girl with the versatile, unfaltering voice has had self-described "tunnel vision" about her career since she was a kid, via teen years writing songs, learning guitar and piano, attending prestigious establishments like the Brit School and ELAM, before finding TikTok virality with her cover songs and signing to Polydor in 2023. Releasing her first collection last year gave her pause, though. It was all beyond exciting, racking up millions of listens and receiving praise from Billboard, NME, British Vogue, The Observer, Rolling Stone UK, BBC Radio 1 and more, culminating in performances on Later...With Jools and at All Points East, City Splash, she also was invited by BBC Introducing to play Glastonbury and was nominated for Rising Star at this year's Ivor Novello. Still, Nia was conscious about needing to step back to focus on her craft again. She decided to take some time away in Jamaica. "I've just been living life," she explains, "I think the whole break was just me living life and just gaining life experience to talk about."

Nia has also found fans in Prada who invited her to their most recent Milan fashion week show as well their London Prada Mode party.

Powerful and technically impressive, there is a tender vulnerability threaded through her storytelling and although she may just be getting started, Nia's songs already feel accomplished and full of heart. Further honing her live craft, Nia performed at Mahalia Presents at the Jazz Cafe, supported Pip Millett at Somerset House, supported Sasha Keable at Lafayette, played before SZA at BST, Hyde Park and supported both Jordan Rakei & Elmiene on his US, UK & EU tour.

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