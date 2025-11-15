Jacquees And K Camp 'Let You Go'

(Republic) Multi-platinum R&B sensation Jacquees releases his new single "Let You Go" featuring fellow Atlanta-raised hitmaker K Camp. "Let You Go," an offering from Jacquees' forthcoming album Mood 2, exudes all the elements of a globally transcending record.
With a rich blend of silky R&B textures and the pulse of Amapiano, the track showcases Jacquees' signature vocal prowess layered over deep grooves, rolling percussion, and hypnotic drum patterns. The fusion creates a sound that feels both familiar and fresh that's rooted in R&B while tapping into the global wave of South African dance music. With these intoxicating Amapiano influences, Jacquees and K Camp team up for yet another memorable collaboration adding to a catalog that already includes fan favorites like "What's On Your Mind," which is nearing 100M views on its official music video, as well as their most recent joint effort, "Come Back Home."
Straight out of Decatur, Georgia, Jacquees is riding high on the success of his most recent solo project, Baby Making [2024], which has claimed the top spot on the iTunes R&B/Soul Album Charts. He also recently wrapped up a tour earlier this year for his joint project with Dej Loaf, titled Friendzone 2 [2025,] as part of the F#*K A FRIEND ZONE Tour. With momentum building and his artistry evolving, Jacquees is gearing up for the anticipated release of his next full-length album, Mood 2, set for release in early 2026.
