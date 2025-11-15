Jessie Murph Expands 'Sex Hysteria'

(align) Boundary-pushing breakout artist Jessie Murph has released Sex Hysteria (Deluxe), an expanded edition of her critically acclaimed, chart-topping sophomore album, available now via Columbia Records.

The deluxe edition adds 8 brand new tracks to the original 15-song project, including the recently released fan favorite "I'm Not There For You" and a new collaboration "Forever" featuring 6lack. The deluxe album will be accompanied by a visual companion piece which will serve as an extension of the creative world Jessie has built around Sex Hysteria and her '1965' music video.

Since its July 2025 release, Sex Hysteria has been a defining moment in Jessie's career. The album debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking her first top 10 album, while lead single "Blue Strips" peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100-her highest chart position to date. "Touch Me Like A Gangster" debuted at #56, giving Jessie two songs charting simultaneously in the top half of the Hot 100 for the first time. The bold, genre-blending project explored themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with unprecedented vulnerability, establishing Jessie as one of music's most fearless young voices.

Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) expands on the album's sonic and thematic universe, offering fans a deeper dive into Jessie's artistry. The 8 new tracks showcase her continued evolution as a songwriter and storyteller, with the deluxe featuring both introspective moments and bold collaborations. "Forever" marks Jessie's first collaboration with 6lack, bringing together two artists known for their emotionally raw approach to music.

To accompany the deluxe release, Jessie has launched a limited-edition deluxe vinyl featuring a brand-new cover and the 8 deluxe tracks. The vinyl is available for pre-order now here.

