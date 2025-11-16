Ken Carson Releases 'Margiela' Video

(GLPR) Ken Carson continues his streak of releases with his new track "margiela," produced by Akachi, 16yerold, Gfelds, Lolaxva, and DJ Moon, along with a music video for the track.

The release marks his third consecutive drop, following "yes" and "catastrophe," arrives as he performs nationwide on the Antagonist 2.0 Tour, including a recent standout set at ComplexCon. With a few dates remaining, the tour will wrap up in his hometown of Atlanta at State Farm Arena.

The release continues the momentum from his previous drops, "yes" and "catastrophe." Directed by Gunner Stahl, "catastrophe" has already garnered nearly 2 million views, while "yes" drew early praise from critics, with Billboard calling it "a sonic exorcism - chaotic, emotionally unhinged, and fully locked into Carson's dark creative universe," and BET writing, "If you haven't given Ken Carson a few spins yet, this is the perfect track to start with. After this one, you'll be deep in his catalog looking for more heat." The single also reached nearly a million first-day streams on Spotify alone, marking it as Ken's second track to hit that milestone, alongside "overseas," which is now certified Platinum.

Related Stories

Ken Carson Announces The Xperimenting Tour

Watch Ken Carson's 'wedidit ft. Playboi Carti' Video

Ken Carson Announces New Album 'xperiment'

Ken Carson Added As Headliner For Rolling Loud 2026

News > Ken Carson