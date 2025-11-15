Little Big Town Surprise Fans With 'The Innkeeper' Video

(MCA) Little Big Town ushers in the holiday season with the surprise release of a new Christmas song, "The Innkeeper," out now via MCA. Produced by Little Big Town and mixed and engineered by Gena Johnson at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, the heartfelt ballad is available digitally today and featured on the group's acclaimed 2024 holiday album The Christmas Record, originally produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb.
Blending Little Big Town's signature harmonies with timeless storytelling, "The Innkeeper" reflects the band's ability to bring new depth and meaning to the season through song. The track, written by Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, alongside acclaimed Nashville artists and songwriters Dean Dillon and Shelby Lynne, joins fan favorites on the album including "Glow," "Holiday," "Evergreen," and "Believe in Christmas."
The release of "The Innkeeper" marks another milestone in Little Big Town's celebrated career, spanning multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Awards, more than 45 award nominations, and over 2 billion career streams.
Little Big Town will bring their holiday magic to Nashville's famed "Mother Church of Country Music," The Ryman Auditorium, for a four-night holiday residency this December. "The Christmas Shows" Ryman Residency will take place December 1-4, 2025, and will feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.
Little Big Town Releases Reimagined Covers EP 'Scattered, Smothered And Covered'
Little Big Town Launch Summer Tour '25
Kristian Bush To Play Billy Pilgrim Shows During Superland and Little Big Tour Tour
Little Big Town Celebrate Christmas Album With 'Glow' Video
Megadeth Deliver 'I Don't Care' Video- Motley Crue Release Expanded 'Theatre Of Pain'- Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announces Retirement- more
Nate Smith And Tyler Hubbard Team Up For 'After Midnight'- Eric Church Shares Trailer For Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive IMAX Concert Film- more
Phantogram And HNTR Team Up 'Fall In Love'- GIRLSET Reveal 'Little Miss' Video- New Kids On The Block Add Dates To Las Vegas Residency- more
Live Loud Fest Cruise: So Much More Than Music
On The Record: Audiophile Releases from A Perfect Circle, Dr. Dre and More
Live Loud Fest Cruise Sets Sail with a Show by 311
Sites and Sounds: Punk Rock Christmas
Great American Ghost Share 'Scars' Visualizer
The Black Crowes Stream 'Bitter, Bitter You' From Deluxe Version Of Amorica
Little Steven's Underground Garage Launching Robbo At The Movies
Singled Out: James JB Barnes' My Mississippi Roots
The Rolling Stones Deliver Deluxe 'Black And Blue' Album
Stream NEEDTOBREATHE's New Song 'Where You Call Home'
Queen Continue The Path To A Night At The Opera Video Series
Saliva Recruited By Fallen Within For New Track 'Worlds Apart'