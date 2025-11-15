Little Big Town Surprise Fans With 'The Innkeeper' Video

(MCA) Little Big Town ushers in the holiday season with the surprise release of a new Christmas song, "The Innkeeper," out now via MCA. Produced by Little Big Town and mixed and engineered by Gena Johnson at Nashville's Sound Emporium Studios, the heartfelt ballad is available digitally today and featured on the group's acclaimed 2024 holiday album The Christmas Record, originally produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb.

Blending Little Big Town's signature harmonies with timeless storytelling, "The Innkeeper" reflects the band's ability to bring new depth and meaning to the season through song. The track, written by Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, alongside acclaimed Nashville artists and songwriters Dean Dillon and Shelby Lynne, joins fan favorites on the album including "Glow," "Holiday," "Evergreen," and "Believe in Christmas."

The release of "The Innkeeper" marks another milestone in Little Big Town's celebrated career, spanning multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Awards, more than 45 award nominations, and over 2 billion career streams.

Little Big Town will bring their holiday magic to Nashville's famed "Mother Church of Country Music," The Ryman Auditorium, for a four-night holiday residency this December. "The Christmas Shows" Ryman Residency will take place December 1-4, 2025, and will feature a mix of holiday classics and fan favorites from the chart-topping vocal group.

