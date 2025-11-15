Little Steven's Underground Garage Launching Robbo At The Movies

(Earshot) Little Steven's Underground Garage, the world's only 24/7 rock & roll radio format dedicated to the coolest music ever made, is proud to announce the launch of a brand-new weekly program: Robbo At The Movies, championing music and movies together, hosted by Robert Cotto of Renegade Nation and Wicked Cool Records.

Premiering Friday, November 28 at 10:00 PM ET, Robbo At The Movies celebrates the long love affair between rock & roll and cinema-a relationship that has shaped generations of soundtracks, scenes, and cultural moments. Each week, Rob will explore a different theme: a classic film, a legendary director, an unforgettable actor, or even a television series known for its iconic needle drops.

"Film and music have always shared a deep connection," says Cotto. "After guest hosting an episode of The Underground Garage to promote 'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple'-the documentary that I produced-I was blown away when Stevie offered me this opportunity to develop a show about two of my greatest passions: cinema and rock & roll. Being part of telling Stevie's story was one dream come true. Getting to join The Underground Garage in this capacity is another-- something I've fantasized about since the show first hit the airwaves more than twenty years ago.

Van Zandt adds: "We've been searching for the perfect guy to do a movie show and we finally found him! We've been celebrating cool films in my short vocal breaks all along, but now there will be an entire weekly show dedicated to them. I can't wait!"

Each episode of Robbo At The Movies dives into how rock & roll has elevated film and television storytelling-from the rebellious energy of the '50s and the anthemic sounds of the '70s to today's most impactful cultural touchstones. Expect deep-cut soundtrack selections, cultural commentary, and behind-the-scenes insight from one of the Garage's own true believers.

Show Details

Title: Robbo At The Movies

Host: Robert Cotto (Renegade Nation / Wicked Cool Records)

Premiere Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Time: 10:00 PM ET (weekly)

Network: Little Steven's Underground Garage

Robert Cotto is a Grammy-nominated Filmmaker, Producer, Writer, and longtime member of the Renegade Nation and Wicked Cool Records family. He co-produced the documentary Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple, which was nominated for Best Music Film at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Cotto has spent his career telling stories that celebrate the enduring legacy of rock & roll-on the screen, over the air, and from the stage.

Related Stories

Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup

Rare Cat Stevens Album To Get First U.S. Release For Black Friday RSD

Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Expands Lineup

Social Distortion, X Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise Lineup

News > Little Steven