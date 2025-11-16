Lola Brooke Celebrates 'iight bet' Release With 'Pain' Video

(TTB) On the week marking the two-year anniversary of her debut album Dennis Daughter, Platinum rap star Lola Brooke releases her sophomore project, iight bet!

iight bet! finds Brooklyn's breakthrough artist at a pivotal point in any artist's journey. After fame and success, and even amid the whirlwind that comes with it-as Lola herself would attest-countless factors can sway you off the path of purpose. iight bet! serves as both a call-to-action and a manual for resilience, a reminder to get up, take charge, and redefine your own tone.

"Pain," one of the project's standout tracks, magnifies that theme of reinvention. In its official music video, Lola plants her feet in the grass, or in this case, on NYC concrete, reconnecting with her roots and drawing strength from her community. The result is a fierce, unapologetic statement that proves she has always been, and will forever be, in a league of her own.

On the record, Lola shares: "Just like all the songs on this EP, 'Pain' is an extension of iight bet! I was going through it before, but now it's none of that. Time to pack up the crying because I'm not that girl anymore, iight? When I heard the beat, I thought it was dope. I'm always open to experimenting with new sounds. Mary got so much music about pushing through and overcoming, so her words in the 'No More Drama' sample, and just who she is in general, really brought a special layer to the song."

Across seven tracks, the project delivers hard-hitting, in-your-face bangers that all circle back to the theme of Lola declaring, "iight bet!" From people who tried to write her off and moments of self-doubt to embracing love, purpose, and that undeniable urge to spit raw New York talk, she doesn't shy away from anything. Instead, she laces up her Timbs, steps to the mic, and locks in with a confident, no-nonsense attitude. Balancing hard-hitting street anthems, reminiscent of the energy that first introduced the masses to her platinum-certified breakout hit "Don't Play With It", with bold, genre-defying records that showcase new perspectives and sounds, iight bet! offers something for everyone. The project also highlights Lola's growth as a seasoned recording artist and a more mature woman in her own right, entirely in command of her voice, vision, and artistry. Much like the phrase itself, which can mean many different things to many other people, the project captures every layer of Lola Brooke, raw, versatile, and unapologetically New York.

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