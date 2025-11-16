Maddox Batson Delivers Home For The Holidays Bundle

(EBM) On the heels of announcing his worldwide tour for early 2026, Maddox Batson releases his Home For The Holidays bundle with two renditions of Christmas staples: "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and "Last Christmas." Listen to the tracks via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records here.

Batson is also set to take the stage at the Opry Country Christmas show on Sunday, Nov. 30; the 15-year-old singer/songwriter made his Grand Ole Opry debut on March 26, 2025.

"Christmas is HUGE at my house. We're the family that puts the tree up early, watches Elf and Home Alone on repeat and blasts Christmas music like it's our job! It's always been my favorite holiday - the one that takes me back to going over to my Nana and Papa's house and spending quality time with my family," says Batson. "This year, I wanted to put my own spin on two of my all-time favorites - 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' and 'Last Christmas.' Hope y'all love 'em as much as I loved making 'em. Happy Holidays and see you out there on the road in 2026!"

In the midst of offering fans new tracks for the holiday season, Batson also announced his 2026 worldwide tour. The tour kicks off in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Feb. 17, 2026 and includes coast-to-coast U.S. shows along with Canadian and European dates. Baylee Lynn, Jenna Davis, Just Jayne and Timmy McKeever support Batson for various dates. Public on-sale occurs on Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. local time via MaddoxBatson.com.

Batson is hailed as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes" by NBC Nightly News, while Forbes praises Batson's stage presence, sharing "It's not only his lyrics and relatable subject matter that's captured the hearts of young fans, it's his engaging, high-energy personality that shines through every live performance, music video, and interaction with everyone he meets."

With so much momentum and a 2026 40+ headlining tour announcement, expect more music soon to follow upbeat, sentimental track "Coincidence" via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records and "No More," a powerful track that taps into heartbreak and healing with a combination of grit, vulnerability and raw emotional delivery.

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Maddox Batson Delivers Home For The Holidays Bundle

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