Melissa Carper And Theo Lawrence Reunite For 'The Way I Remember You'

(Warner) Theo Lawrence and acclaimed roots music journeywoman Melissa Carper come back together for the sweetly swaying and altogether timeless duet "The Way I Remember You." Out now via Warner Records, the new single brings a wistful sincerity to their quick-witted and lighthearted brand of early Americana - with all of the rich musicality that they've shown thus far fully intact.

"The Way I Remember You" is a knowingly nostalgic and thoughtfully considered tribute to lost love brought to life with evocative instrumentation - upright bass, soft percussion, sweeping fiddle, and a classic Western trio of guitars: acoustic, electric, and steel. Carper, who wrote the song, leads with her impeccably warm voice, before Lawrence's deep croon joins for the truly moving shared chorus: "That's the way I remember you, back when it was true / For a moment in time, nothing could be more fine / And love it can fade, but this memory it stays / And it's the one that I choose, the way I remember you."

"The idea for 'The Way I Remember You' first came to me on a tour with the Wonder Women of Country in August of 2023," says Carper. "I was driving the van and thinking of how oftentimes the way we remember a lover from our past becomes distorted over time. Maybe we remember a certain time in the relationship that was beautiful, reminiscing in a nostalgic way on when the love was new. I added in Theo's duet verse as an afterthought and that adds a whole new dimension, giving the other person in the past relationship a voice in the song as well. Now both lovers are looking back, with his character occasionally looking at an old photo of them he has tucked into a book, and they both sing, 'That's the way I remember you, back when it was true. For a moment in time nothing could be more fine.'"

The new release follows a pair of very special duet shows in Tennessee and New York where fans could experience the delightful interaction between Carper and Lawrence in person. The pair played to a packed house at Nashville honky-tonk Skinny Dennis late last month, then tucked into the newly anointed roots boite Lucinda's in New York City for packed house performances. Lawrence is heading out for a series of dates with Seattle singer-songwriter Dean Johnson, between headline dates and his beloved residency with Sagebrush Austin's Hill Country Two Step series.

