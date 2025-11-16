Sara Bareilles And Brandi Carlile Stream New Song 'Salt Then Sour Then Sweet'

(Epic) GRAMMY-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and Epic Records recording artist Sara Bareilles releases "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet," a powerful, poignant original song featuring Brandi Carlile. The lyrics of the song come from an original poem written by acclaimed poet and activist Andrea Gibson. Listen to the song now HERE.

The original song is featured in the Apple Original Films documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, which officially debuts today in select theaters and globally on Apple TV-a deeply affecting portrait of Andrea Gibson's life, love and heartbreaking battles.

Bareilles, widely respected for her songwriting and powerhouse vocals, was first introduced to Gibson through their vulnerable and transparent social media posts detailing their diagnosis with an incurable ovarian cancer. After attending one of Gibson's final live performances, Bareilles fatefully crossed paths with friends and filmmakers Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, who invited Bareilles to contribute to the documentary.

With the hope of bringing Gibson's unique presence and community-building art even further, Bareilles crafted "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet" from the seeds of an original Gibson poem. Writing the backbone of the music in just a day, Bareilles then connected with Carlile, and the two transformed the piece into a duet, their two voices singing Andrea's words. Serving as the documentary's emotional finale, the song encapsulates a message of resilience, love and the full spectrum of human experience.

Bareilles shares, "Andrea's poem felt like a map for living fully. It was almost sacred to bring these words to song. Working with Brandi, we created a duet meant to leave listeners full of love, embracing the joy and pain of life without holding back."

In another major recognition of its power and resonance, the song has been nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award. The honor underscores the song's growing impact this awards season and its power as an original piece of music created for visual storytelling.

Come See Me in the Good Light follows Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson and their wife Megan Falley as they face an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and unflinching vulnerability. Directed by Ryan White, the poignant and unexpectedly funny love story debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival where it received the Festival Favorite Award. Bareilles and Carlile also serve as executive producers on the project.

Since her celebrated debut, 2007's Little Voice, Sara Bareilles has earned nine GRAMMY nominations and two wins, including Best American Roots Performance for "Saint Honesty." She received Tony and GRAMMY nominations for her Broadway musical Waitress and for her performance in the revival of Into the Woods, as well as three Primetime Emmy nominations for her work in television. With "Salt Then Sour Then Sweet," Bareilles continues to expand her storytelling legacy through music that celebrates vulnerability, connection, and the beauty of being human.

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