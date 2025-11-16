The Oak Ridge Boys Reissue Their Hit Album 'It's Only Natural'

() GRAMMY Award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating 50 years of music and friendship by reissuing their album 'It's Only Natural' on Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers. This special recording was initially sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores, but will be available everywhere November 21st and features a heartfelt mix of the group's biggest hits and new fan favorites.
Produced by Ron Chancey, Michael Sykes, and Duane Allen, 'It's Only Natural' captures the enduring harmony and spirit of Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban, and William Lee Golden, The Oak Ridge Boys, and celebrates their 50 years together.
"'It's Only Natural' is a musical celebration of 50 years of singing together," shares Duane Allen. "The biggest hit we have ever recorded, "Elvira," just had to be on this collection. So, we asked Ron Chancey to produce a fresh/new track. Ron also brought two new songs for us to record. Michael Sykes and I co-produced the other songs on the project-all with the thought of celebrating 50 years of the four Oak Ridge Boys being together." Purchase or stream the album here
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