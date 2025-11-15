Watch Carly Pearce's 'Dreams Come True'

(fcc) GRAMMY, CMA & ACM Award-winning country star Carly Pearce faces the reality of reaching goals head-on with the release of her vulnerable new single "Dream Come True" via Big Machine Records.

A striking reflection on the price of success, "Dream Come True" pulls back the curtain on dedicating yourself to climbing the ladder, and the sacrifices made with each step. Written by Pearce alongside Lauren Hungate, Tofer Brown and Emily Weisband and co-produced by Pearce with Ben West, "Dream Come True" stops you in your tracks and finds the country star more unapologetically honest and introspective than ever before. The stripped-back production allows Pearce's renowned voice to take center stage, the emotional weight of moments missed palpable with every note.

"I wrote 'Dream Come True' about the sacrifices we make when chasing our dreams," said Pearce. "If you've ever felt that push and pull, know that you're not alone. Writing this song has allowed me to return to my original dream, to reconnect with my roots and why I first fell in love with singing country music."

The official music video for "Dream Come True" arrives in tandem with the song's release today. It stars a reflective Pearce who sits still at a vanity mirror backstage surrounded by photos of loved ones while bustling team members come and go in preparation for her show. Directed by Natalie Sakstrup, the moving video was largely shot in one take and gives fans a glimpse into the bittersweet career moments encapsulated by the song.

As Pearce readies her fifth studio album, "Dream Come True" is Pearce's first new music release since wrapping her hummingbird chapter, which included the critically acclaimed album hailed as "masterful" by Rolling Stone and named a top album of 2024 by Billboard, her RIAA PLATINUM-certified GRAMMY-nominated single "we don't fight anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, a successful 40+ date headlining world tour including a main stage Stagecoach performance, and much more.

Related Stories

Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guests At Nashville Finale Of Hummingbird World Tour

Carly Pearce Joined By Special Guest At Stagecoach

Russell Dickerson Joined By Carly Pearce and Dylan Marlowe At RUSSELLMANIA TOUR Kick Off

Carly Pearce Delivers 'hummingbird: no rain, no flowers'

News > Carly Pearce