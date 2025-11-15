Zara Larsson Teams With Muni Long For 'Midnight Sun' Remix

(Epic) Zara Larsson keeps her Midnight Sun burning bright today with the release of an official remix for title track and vibrant viral single "Midnight Sun," alongside GRAMMY Award-winning artist Muni Long.

This new version brings Muni Long's flair and lyrical finesse to the shimmering, neon-hued energy of the original, alongside new verses from Zara-an unapologetically euphoric update that radiates freedom, playfulness, and power. Together, the two deliver a celebration of confidence and connection under the song's glowing sonic sky.

Fittingly, the remix arrives as Zara reaches new heights: just last week, the original track earned a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards-a career-first nod for the superstar.

The album Midnight Sun was released earlier this fall to universal acclaim alongside a slew of career-bests for the multiplatinum Swedish superstar. The album landed a top 3 debut on the Billboard Top Dance Albums chart, as well as in the top 25 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, landing at #22, among several other chart debuts. "Crush," in addition, recently hit #1 on the Dance Radio chart and is currently Top 16 on the Pop Published chart. Alongside the album's momentum, Zara Larsson recently reached several new milestones as she surpassed 10.5 billion streams. New certification from the RIAA across Zara's catalogue include 4x Platinum for "Never Forget You," 3x Platinum for "Lush Life" and Gold for "Wow," "I Would Like," "All The Time," and "I Can't Fall In Love Without You."

Related Stories

Zara Larsson Earns Career Highs With 'Midnight Sun'

Zara Larsson Release New Album 'Midnight Sun'

Zara Larsson Teams With Lisa Frank For Special Edition Of 'Midnight Sun'

Zara Larsson Share North American Midnight Sun Tour Plans

News > Zara Larsson